The only sure thing about the fiercely competitive House District 98 race is that by the end of the day Tuesday, there will be a different person elected to hold the office for the first time in 24 years.
Democrats Tasha Dillon and Daryl Porter Jr. are running for the seat that McComb lawmaker David Myers has held for the past six terms. There are no other candidates running, which means the winner will be determined in the primary.
It’s Dillon’s third run for the office and Porter’s first — and anybody’s guess who will come out on top.
Dillon, who is pastor at New Life Fellowship Church, ran against Myers in 2011 and 2015 and lost by just 144 votes four years ago. She contested the outcome in a lengthy legal challenge that went from circuit court to the House of the Representatives and the Mississippi Supreme Court before ultimately being referred back to circuit court and dismissed last year.
Porter, a practicing personal injury attorney and two-term Summit town councilman, is making his second run for the legislature, having run unsuccessfully in 2015 for the Senate District 38 seat.
Both are claiming broad support in the race, with Porter boasting endorsements from Myers and former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, along with support from mayors Percy Robinson of Summit and Quordiniah Lockley of McComb, and Dillon supported by a large number of local pastors and business owners, along with U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, civil rights activist Brenda Travis and engineering firm Neel-Schaffer.
Both candidates differ little on key issues such as education, health care and transportation infrastructure. Both have been endorsed — inadvertently — by the Mississippi Association of Educators, which recently acknowledged the mistake of throwing weight behind two competing candidates but insisted either one would take a strong stand for public education.
“I continue to stand with fully funding MAEP and believe we need to fully fund it before we talk about reforming it,” Dillon said, referring to the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, the state’s public school funding formula. “Funneling funds toward ventures such as the third-grade reading gate, contracted to private companies, has to be addressed.”
Porter also touts his support for school funding and giving teachers more pay, but he also wants to go further, with the introduction of pre-K education in public schools.
“I think rather than pouring money into subjecting our third-graders into taking this third-grade reading exam, we should focus on pre-K education throughout the state,” he said.
Both said they’ll support the expansion of Medicaid, with Porter calling it vital to the financial survival of two hospitals in the district, Beacham Memorial in Magnolia and Walthall County General in Tylertown.
“With Mississippi being one of the unhealthiest states in the nation, the fact that we have not expanded Medicaid is ludicrous. We’re missing out on $14 billion,” he said.
Dillon also said she wants to address public housing subsidies, saying a shift in policy under the administration of President Donald Trump threatens many with the loss of housing assistance.
“I am adamant that we must educate and provide strong partnerships with financial institutions and move families into homeownership,” she said.
Dillon also said she would like to see the state support a measure to equip churches and community centers with solar power to convert them into emergency shelters in the wake of natural disasters.
“Our churches and community centers should be equipped and resourced, ready to handle the needs of people,” she said.
Porter said his background in local government, the law and working as a legislative page for two years means he has the skills to sift through legislation to root out dubious spending. He specifically noted $1.5 million in education funding that went to Weight Watchers instead and a $3.5 million appropriation that went to private schools that observers said was clandestinely snuck in as the most recent legislative session came to a close.
“Any time you’re sneaking $3.5 million from public education to private schools, there’s something wrong,” he said. “I think that’s where me being a attorney comes into play. ... There’s just something about being able to looking through the law.
“You have legislators that have no idea about municipal government. They don’t have that experience. I think that’s something else that helps. I’ve sat at the table. I’ve seen how government works. I’ve sat in that seat and I understand.”
While the candidates’ stances on major topics aren’t that different, they find criticism of each other in other areas.
Porter's supporters paint Dillon as someone who never got over the fact that she lost a race to Myers, saying the drawn-out legal challenge has soured her standing with voters.
She sees it another way.
“With an unprecedented 8-1 victory at the Mississippi Supreme Court, we clarified our State’s constitutional law,” Dillon said. “The work we put in will save future candidates a lot of time and money when needing to declare contests.”
Dillon claims Porter isn’t right for the district because he spends too much time at his job in Jackson, where he works for the Pepper & Odom law firm.
“The fact of the matter is I’m no different than the resident of District 98 that has to travel to Canton to work at Nissan,” Porter said. “I’m no different than the resident of District 98 that has to go to Houma, La., to work offshore.”
After the last election in 2015, Myers missed most of the term due to a lengthy military deployment, and Dillon was poised to run for the seat again — and possibly post a better performance compared to 2011 and 2015.
In the years since, factions have arisen among the electorate, with Myers steering his supporters behind Porter and Dillon buttoning up her base.
“We have great people in District 98 who are prayerfully rooting for this win, and I believe there are more for us than not,” Dillon said.
With the deciding primary contest just days away, the biggest question isn’t where the candidates stand but how many people support them.
That answer will be revealed Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.