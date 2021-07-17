The Mississippi State Department of Health will offer pop-up vaccination sites in Lincoln County next week.
No appointment is necessary, health officials said.
Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Brookhaven High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bogue Chitto Attendance Center and 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday at Brookhaven High School.
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for those 18 and over will be available.
No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later, health officials said.
Lincoln County has one of the worst vaccination rates in Southwest Mississippi, with just 25% of residents fully vaccinated, according to health data released Thursday.
The county also is experiencing an uptick in cases, has had the most total confirmed cases in Southwest Mississippi by far and five times the number of confirmed variant cases compared to other counties, including Pike, which has more people but a better vaccination rate.
