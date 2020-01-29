Pike County sheriff’s investigators are looking into the early Monday morning stabbing death of a man who died at his home.
Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4043 Magnolia-Holmesville Road at 2:01, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
Rachel Boucher, 40, told lawmen that her live-in boyfriend, Roy Thomas, 42, had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.
Thomas was dead at the scene.
Deputies arrested Boucher on outstanding warrants of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Bellipanni said Thomas’ death remains under investigation, and he wouldn’t comment further on suspects or a motive.
Checkpoints result in arrests
In other news, the sheriff’s department, in coordination with other local law enforcement agencies, conducted a warrant check Friday afternoon that resulted in eight arrests and 15 citations. Bellipanni said officers set up safety checkpoints in areas of the county with high frequency of crime, as well as areas that residents have identified to the sheriff’s department as in need of more patrol.
“We looked at high-traffic areas with a concern for criminal activity,” he said.
Officers checked up on individuals with outstanding warrants.
Targeted in the coordinated effort were areas of east McComb near the city limits, the Algiers neighborhood in south McComb and a stretch of Old Highway 24 where a man recently died after apparently being hit by a vehicle.
In that incident, James McCullough, 82, was found injured by the side of Old Highway 24 East near Weaver Road between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
He was transported to a hospital in Jackson, where doctors informed his family his injuries were consistent with trauma resulting from being hit by a moving vehicle.
The sheriff’s department opened an investigation into the incident after family members brought it to their attention.
McCullough passed away Friday.
Officers set up a safety checkpoint at the location during Friday’s warrant checks to get motorists to slow down, Bellipanni said.
He said some of those were arrested for misdemeanors, attempting to flee traffic stops or committing other traffic violations.
One of the individuals was arrested for allegedly being a convicted felon and possessing narcotics and a firearm.
Jimmy J. Michiels, 42, of 3527 Wyndale Drive, Bogue Chitto, was arrested at a safety checkpoint at Avenue E and Cherry Street in McComb, Bellipanni said. K-9 Officer Brandi Demoll conducted a search of his vehicle and allegedly found Michiels to be in possession of drugs and a firearm.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, McComb police and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks assisted in the operation.
