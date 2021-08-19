Magnolia officials made moves Tuesday to upgrade a city park and acquire a county-owned building for use as fire and police headquarters.
Aldermen unanimously voted to direct board attorney Barbara Blackmon to draw up paperwork to obtain the former health department building from the Pike County Board of Supervisors to be used as a fire and police station.
Mayor Tammy Witherspoon and newly appointed Police Chief Sonya Woodall asked Pike County supervisors last week to deed the vacant former health department building in Magnolia to the city.
“They would like to see public safety in that building,” Witherspoon said of supervisors. “The board did agree. They thought it was a good idea.”
Witherspoon, who served as a state senator before being elected mayor in June, told supervisors that she had secured state bond money for the new headquarters. The city had been looking at a former textile plant but decided the health department building was more suitable for its needs.
Magnolia would have to own the building before it could spend state bond money on it, Witherspoon noted.
Blackmon said county Administrator Tami Dangerfield outlined what the city would need to state in a letter to supervisors in order to make the property transfer happen.
Supervisors would have to declare the property as surplus before donating it.
“They are waiting to get the letter from us and then they’ll take an official vote on it,” Witherspoon said. “Each one of them spoke individual about it and said they thought it would be a good idea to see public safety there and they had no problem with it.”
n n n
In another matter, aldermen authorized Neel Schaffer Engineering to apply for the Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation and for the mayor to execute necessary documents.
Neel Schaffer Garret Smith said the funds would go to expanding the walking trail at Reed Memorial Park.
“The remainder of what needs to be done out there is about 1,500 feet of walking trail, which will be to the east of the last trail we did,” Smith said.
The city initially used a $120,000 recreational trails grant to build the trails at the park now. Like that grant, the $170,000 TAP grant has an 80-20 match, requiring $54,000 from Magnolia.
“I know there have been a lot of questions and concerns about the walking trail and I know our citizens enjoy that trail,” Witherspoon said.
Some trees have fallen in the park, and Alderwoman Becky Magee said it’s also prone to flooding and standing water. Smith said fixing that would require a lot of dirt work that is beyond the city’s budget.
Cornacchione suggested partnering with the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance give the park access to Minnehaha Creek.
Officials also asked about getting more lighting for the park, which Smith noted could swell the price tag past $1 million.
Smith indicated such major changes to the plan might make it difficult to meet the Sept. 30 application deadline.
“I just don’t think right now we need to be toying with the idea of trying to light it,” Alderman Joe Cornacchione said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.