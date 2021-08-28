Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center continues to wrestle with high hospitalization rates as the race to get more Mississippians vaccinated continues.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said that as of Saturday morning, the hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients. Of those 29, nine are in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators. One of the five patients on a ventilator was vaccinated.
This is down from the 32 patients reported, with 12 in the ICU and eight patients on ventilators on Friday. Three of the eight were vaccinated.
Pike County has 36% of its population totally vaccinated, up by a percentage point since Monday. The county’s first does percentage is at 44%.
Amite County went up a point to 26%, Franklin County rose by a point to 35%, Lawrence County went up to 43%, Walthall County is at 28% and Wilkinson County, having the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals in Southwest Mississippi, is at 43%.
Lincoln County has remained at 28% since Monday.
The state is wrestling with Alabama at the bottom of the pack in percentage of vaccinated individuals. The Mayo Clinic reported the state is at a 37.7% vaccination rate, just above Alabama’s 37.5%.
In first doses, the state reported 46.3% which is above both Idaho’s 43.8% and Wyoming’s 44.8%, but still behind the state’s neighbors that all have at least a percentage point above Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.