Some of the economic fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic was made manifest Tuesday night, to the benefit of Southwest Mississippi Community College students and the detriment of the college’s coffers.
SMCC’s board of trustees unanimously waived their policy on refunds of housing and meal plan payments to allow for sizable, though not complete, refunds of spring semester pay-ins.
College President Dr. Steve Bishop said during the teleconference meeting that the policy, as written, doesn’t allow for any refund of housing payments once students move in, and disallows refunds on meal plans after students have lived on campus for several weeks.
Students would receive about half of their spring semester housing and meal plan fees back. Students lived on campus and attended classes in person from mid-January until spring break during the second week of March.
The students never returned after spring break, except for an allowed move-out period once state officials closed schools in late March.
“I feel it’s only fair to refund a prorated portion back to the students,” Bishop said.
He said refunds would only be paid out to students who paid their housing and meal plan fees out of pocket. Students whose fees were covered by their scholarships are not eligible for refunds.
“In this difficult time, it’s only right to do this,” said board member Treva Reid.
Bishop noted that all of the state’s 15 community colleges and eight universities are offering refunds under similar terms.
In another financial matter, Andrew Alford, the college’s vice president for financial affairs, reported that the college’s audit for the 2018-19 fiscal year had been returned with no findings of problems or irregularities.
The board accepted the audit, and Alford said the document had already been submitted to state and federal officials as required.
