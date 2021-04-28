TYLERTOWN – Walthall County supervisors are still waiting for several million dollars of money allocated for the federal CARES Act to address issues caused or affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The county is expected to receive $2.5 million to $3 million eventually for various purposes, but exactly what uses are allowable are still not completely clear, county engineer Jeff Dungan said Wednesday.
He advised supervisors to wait for clearer guidance.
“You don’t want to spend several million dollars, and then have to pay it back,” Dungan said.
He was able to tell the board that a number of projects have been completed recently, including an emergency bridge repair on Ed Boyd Road, the bridge replacement on Sauls Road, and paving projects on Darbun and Industrial Park roads.
In addition, an agreement was reached to move water lines for planned work on Camp 16 Lane, and the bridge replacement project on Lexie Road, which is paired with a project in Lincoln County, will begin after Beacon Construction begins work on the Lincoln County bridge.
Once work begins on the Lexie bridge and it’s closed, “it’s going to be closed for a while,” Dungan said.
Bids were due April 28 for repairs to a bridge on Brockdale Road, and supervisors set a special meeting to open and accept a bid.
Dungan said plans to reseal several roads, including Manning Crossing, Stallings Bridge and Kirklin, have been submitted to the state for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.