Pike County has the most virus cases in Southwest Mississippi, but Walthall County has the most by population, according to Mississippi State Department of Health data.
The good news is cases are going down in both places.
After seeing new daily case counts in the 20s and 30s just a couple of weeks ago, Pike County added just six cases Friday for a total of 966.
Lincoln County rose by 13 cases for a total of 862. Amite County went up by two cases for a total of 224, Franklin added five cases for a total of 142, Lawrence added eight cases for a total of 340, Walthall reported just two cases for a total of 521 and Wilkinson rose by four cases for a total of 231.
The weekly averages for the surrounding counties show some downward movement as well.
Though Pike County has the highest number of cases in the area, the more telling data that can be extrapolated is the per capita statistics, which clearly shows Walthall County in the lead compared to surrounding counties.
Walthall’s cases per capita are at 3,633 per 100,000, which is much higher than even the largest counties in the state, including Hinds, which has a per capita of 2,503.
Pike County’s per capita infection rate was 2,445 and Lincoln County’s was 2,486. Per capita infections were worse in Lawrence County, at 2,638, and Wilkinson, at 2,630.
The State Health Department reported 994 new cases on Friday for a total of 70,930 cases since mid-March, along with 32 new deaths reported, 11 of which come from death certificate investigations and brings Mississippi’s total since March to 2,043 deaths.
In another matter, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also mentioned that hospital capacity is finally stabilizing. Only 11 hospitals had no vacant ICU beds, which is half the amount of a few weeks ago.
