LIBERTY — The eastern edge of Amite County may soon be the scene of seismic testing in the search for oil.
County supervisors on Monday approved a permit for ClearRock Geophysics LLC to lay lines along the border with Pike County and to use rights-of-way while working. ClearRock previously conducted studies in Pike County as recently as earlier this year.
During that study, the company placed 1.4-pound charges which, when detonated, mapped the subsurface to determine where to drill for oil.
The small blasts don’t cause property damage and put less energy into the ground than a train passing by, according to Gary Stewart of ClearRock.
Board attorney Reggie Jones brought the matter before supervisors based on an email he received from ClearRock about the permit.
Jones said ClearRock hasn’t indicated when it plans to begin the study or what it will entail, but the permit is good for 12 months.
“I hope they blow the oil out of the ground,” said Supervisor Butch Graves.
In other business, supervisors accepted a $29,983 state grant for the solid waste department.
The grant, which Circuit Clerk Jana Causey applied for in April, is used to help pay the solid waste enforcement officer’s salary. Causey said the county is eligible to apply for the grant every two years and it covers about half a year’s salary for the enforcement officer.
County engineer David Cothren reported to the board that the Hebron Road bridge replacement is awaiting a completed archaeological study.
Also, the board approved Dozer LLC, the company leading Kahnville Road bridge work, to subcontract for fencing and traffic control as that project proceeds.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors:
• Set a hearing for July 6 during the regular board meeting at 10 a.m. to allow public response to a request to make Bambi Lane a private road at the request of families living there.
• Approved travel for Tax Assessor-Collector Eunice Blake to a conference in Oxford, and justice court judges Roger Arnold and Gloria Perry to the 2021 Mississippi Justice Court Judges Association convention in Biloxi.
• Reimbursed Sho LLC $840 for a parcel that was double-assessed in a tax sale.
• Set a hearing for homestead exemption disallowances for July 26.
• Approved one year of coverage with the Mississippi Tort Claims Board.
