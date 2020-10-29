LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors heard an update Monday about proposed renovations to Ethel Vance Park after the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance recently agreed to take over its upkeep.
Joseph Parker, executive director of Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, said the organization’s work on Ethel Vance Park should take three years.
Scenic Rivers, supervisors and the Town of Liberty will share responsibilities for the park, and the county will have money left over for road and bridge improvements from the millage for the park. Supervisors approved board president Jackie Whittington as signing authority for the board.
In other business, supervisors:
• Decided not to advertise for contracts for debris cleanup in District 4. Supervisor Butch Graves said it would save the county money and he will oversee his district’s cleanup from Hurricane Delta.
• Approved the 2019-20 amended budget.
• Approved Sheriff Tim Wroten’s request to change Dewayne Whetstone from a full-time deputy to part time at $11.85 per hour and hiring Tatianna Seaberry as part-time dispatcher at $9 an hour.
• Ended James Anderson’s employment with the county, hiring Jacob Hampton as a temporary employee, and hiring Greta Morales as receiving clerk for Amite County Central Repair.
• Changed Terrence Robinson from temporary to permanent full-time hopper in the solid waste department, hired Cannon Lewis as full-time driver and reimbursed Damion Spears $161.53 for a damaged mailbox.
• Approved Tax Assessor Eunice Blake’s payment of $1,980 to Constable Murry Toney for serving 2019 mobile home warrants, and paying Chancery Clerk Celeste McIntyre $325 for filing liens on 2019 mobile homes.
• Heard from Circuit Clerk Jana Causey, who said 52 property owners paid delinquent taxes as of Monday, while 13 had not.
• Heard from McIntyre, who said election commissioners will set up tents for voters waiting in line on Election Day.
• Approved five new metal culverts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.