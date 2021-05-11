The pitfalls of online education for some students became apparent at Thursday’s South Pike school board meeting.
Career center director Billy Passman presented test scores achieved by center students on the state’s Career Planning and Assessment System and on national certification tests.
The majority of students to that point had failed those various tests.
He said he and his faculty are still trying to get all the center’s online students to come in and take their tests, but many of the lowest performing students on the tests were online students.
On many of the tests, the online students’ worst performance were on sections that related to hands-on practice they missed by not being in class.
That was true on a national health careers certification test, he said, which is one of several national certification tests offered to the center’s students.
“They can retest anytime” on the national tests, Passman said. “They can still pass the class (without a passing test score), but they won’t get the national credential.”
He said the center is still encountering the problem of online students going to work somewhere instead of attending their clases by Zoom or coming in to take their tests.
“We’ve called parents, and they said their kids were at work at Sanderson Farms,” Passman said. “One test day, we had a student that called and said she got off from Sanderson Farms at 6 a.m., and she needed to sleep.”
Board member Eva Andrews said district officials need to investigate what’s going on.
“I don’t want these students to feel bad if they’re working to help their family,” she said. “We don’t know their home life. We need to visit their homes. I don’t believe they’re working just because they don’t want to go to school.”
High school principal Caprice Smalley said he and his staff have been visiting with families.
“A lot of it is because their families are financially struggling,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said she hoped the district could solve most of the attendance problem by returning to a regular school schedule in the fall, with very limited online offerings, if any.
“We will need to keep our students spread out some,” Scott said. “We have extra spaces we can use if we need to, but we’ll need bodies to monitor them.”
She said she plans for now to maintain a requirement to wear masks in buildings.
Board member Dr. Luke Lampton said that, if the district is gong to bring all students back to campus, “we need to push all the teachers to get the (COVID-19) vaccine when they can.
“Even if they’ve had the virus, natural immunity and the vaccine are the way to get rid of the virus.”
Scott said the district would continue its daily cleaning regimen, as well.
