With the country still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have to deal with distance work and learning, but many rural areas lack broadband internet, making it almost impossible to telecommute for work or learning.
“It is a concern for some people who live in rural areas,” Southwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Steve Bishop said, noting that includes some of his students. “It could have an impact on their ability to complete their work.”
State education officials want to equip students who lack broadband internet with devices such as laptops and tablets, as well as provide WiFi hot spots to the homes of those without broadband internet.
Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright outlined the Department of Education’s plan to connect all state students to the internet to the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.
Wright said the MDE wants to use $250 million of the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds for devices for students, plus licenses and professional development. The plan includes an extra $100 million a year for the next two years to maintain equipment, renew licenses and continue professional development.
As it stands, school districts have been allocated $160 million in federal education funds through the CARES Act, but Wright said that’s not enough.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis that caused statewide school closures has amplified the inequities that our students live with,” Wright said. “Children with no access to computers or the internet at home have been put at a great disadvantage when schools shifted to distance learning.
“This is 2020. Every child should have access to a device and high-quality instructional materials.”
Bishop said he understands the plight of his students who do not have access to the internet, and the college is doing its best to accommodate them.
“It has been challenging, but our students have done exceptionally well. I appreciate their patience and diligence,” he said. “Most of our students are able to get access at a friend's house, so they can keep up with their work. This is challenging times, but people are rising to the occasion.”
Bishop said students who live either without broadband or even the internet in general have been resourceful.
“There are students that do not have access to WiFi, and we do encourage to seek out places like the local library, local schools or hospitals that could provide some type of internet access,” he said.
C Spire, Sparklight and other companies in the business of providing internet service have opened WiFi access to the general public at their stores.
For students who can drive to the campus, Bishop said the school has two or three hotspots in different parking lots on campus.
Bishop said the college will work with students who lack broadband access.
“If there are students that need assistance, we will examine those situations personally,” he said.
The issue Bishop said might be harder to overcome is with classes with labs and proctored exams, which are monitored by an instructor.
“One issue was proctored exams, but we have been able to employ an online proctoring tool,” Bishop said. “We plan to open proctoring labs in a limited number, so students can do protected exams.”
Amite County School District Superintendant Don Cuevas said lack of broadband internet is an issue in his district, and school officials have used printed packets of coursework so that students who do not have internet are able to continue their studies.
“We are trying to keep learning going without WiFi,” Cuevas said. “Our main goal is to make sure we give out packets. We are trying to do what we can and what we are supposed to do.”
He said school officials also are continuing their packet program well into the summer until classes start back up.
Cuevas said he is happy the state is looking into expanding broadband internet so that students can have it available for distance learning. He said he knows many families in his county are without the internet due either lack of availability or lack of affordability, and he understands that hardship.
“It is tough on the families. There are a lot of folks that have to work,” Cuevas said. “It caused hardships on parents, but we are going to make it through the best we can.”
He said there is a disparity found in rural communities that the pandemic brought into focus.
“This shines a light on the fact that something has to be addressed on this,” Cuevas said. “If there is a positive, something that has been good about this, it is that we need to figure out a way to better prepare for distance learning.
“We all know this weakness now, and we need to get on this from the top down we need to make this a better situation.”
North Pike School District Superintendent Dennis Penton said the state is surveying to see how many families have broadband internet. He said he hopes that change could come from the surveys.
“I can tell you from first-hand information many areas in our district do not have broadband internet,” Penton said. “Unless broadband becomes much more affordable, it is going to be discriminatory based on socio-economic issues.”
He said the affordability of reliable internet could create a rift in learning processes if public education systems are not careful.
“Even when the economy is at its best, there is still a great disparity between the haves and have-nots,” Penton said. “Public education is supposed to be the great equalizer, and we have to be very careful that it doesn’t create more disparity rather than less.”
Penton said if students are asked to have internet or even devices like tablets for learning, it will create an more exclusive culture in the already fractured public school system.
“This is going to be one of those critical points where we solve this problem or we are going to create more disparity and an elitist educational system,” he said.
