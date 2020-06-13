Chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “George Floyd,” “Breonna Taylor” and “No justice, no peace” filled the air as more than 300 people marched from East McComb to downtown Thursday evening in a peaceful demonstration calling for social justice and racial healing.
“I’m having to fight back the tears. It came from a mere conversation, and just take a minute to take a look around and see what the Lord has done,” said McComb Selectman Devante Johnson, who organized the rally, told a large gathering at the Bo Diddley Pavilion, where the march ended.
“I want you to feel this moment. It is a real moment of change. It is a moment of progression, and I declare that at the end of this, it won’t be just another religious ceremony. It won’t be just another protest, but we will be agents of change.”
The march, one of many demonstrations held around the nation following the videotaped police chokehold death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, started at Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church on Pearl River Avenue. Afterward, the celebration featured multiple speakers, from pastors and community leaders to city officials and police officers.
“I’ve been a part of the problem, but today I become the solution,” Johnson said. “So many times we are so quick to point the finger, and say that it is him, but we got to look at ourselves and say we are the problem.
“If healing is going to start in the city, it starts with us, so I will be the first to say. ... I am going to be a better elected official. I will be a better councilman, and if you need me I am here, and we are going to move this city foward.”
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley took a moment to read the proclamation the city board approved earlier that morning about the march.
“I hear Selectman Johnson saying he is going to be a better selectman. Hallelujah,” Lockley said. “Not only that but as a board we are going to be a better board for the City of McComb. We are going to do what is right, not what is politically correct but what is right, and that will bring about a change.”
Selectman Shawn Williams spoke about injustice, noting that as a member of the first majority black board in the city’s history, there was a lot of doubt surrounding its performance.
“There were a lot of things already against us, and a lot of what was against us was color,” he said. “We came in not to bring devision, but we came in to bring change, not for just one side but to all sides. At the same time, we came in to bring change to our people and our communities.
“I love each and every one of you, no matter what color you are, but as a black man, enough is enough. ... There is love in McComb. There is togetherness in McComb, but we are going to have to start speaking up for what is right. Enough is enough. Black lives matter, but not just black lives, all lives matter.”
Williams said division on the city board is nothing new, but it can be healed.
“We can’t ask and expect you all to do something if it doesn’t start with us at City Hall first, so we have to start coming together, crossing that table, crossing those lines and say, ‘We are one people and we are one McComb,’ ” he said. “God sees each and every one of us as his children — not black or white.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock took the stage to emphasize the need for the younger generation to band together.
“You young people, You are all coming up, and you’ve got a battle to fight,” he said. “White young people and black young people, today is a good day. It looks good, and it sounds good, but when we leave here today, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Brock officials asked if the city board’s two white members, Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron, were in attendance, but they were not.
n n n
Two pastors, who also both happen to be police officers in their respective towns, also shared their experiences of being on both sides of the discussion.
“I’ve seen the issues trifold as a black man, a pastor and a police officer,” said Alex Jackson of West Point. “I saw the hurt and the pain that the black community was dealing with. I had to figure out how to speak to an issue in the black community while the same community looked at me differently because I wore the badge.
“I stand here to prophetically declare this over the State of Mississippi and the United States that change is coming.”
Many city and county leaders joined in on the walk, such as Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, and Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, and Police Chief Garland Ward, who dressed in civilian clothes.
Porter and Witherspoon reminded demonstrators to vote and help make the changes they want to see.
They also called for the removal of the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.
“We can’t make a change unless you help us,” Witherspoon said. “I need you to get on the phone or come up to the state Capitol, and call your representative and your senator and you tell them ... that it is time for a new flag. It is time for that flag to come down.”
The Rev. Hilton Harrell, the pastor of Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church, talked about growing up in a family of 29 children, experiencing institutionalized racism in his community and building a better unity for a new movement.
“This is a moment that I see as a defining moment. Just the other day I was sitting in my home. I don’t get involved with politics — never have,” he said. “But as I was sitting there thought about in 1619 the first slaves landed in Virginia, sitting there thinking 400 years later we still have lynching going on.”
He said that people are one in the church, but once people leave the church, injustice returns to them.
“We are still not hired because of our knowledge and ability,” said Harrell, who also is a coach and athletic director at South Pike High School. “When I got hired they told me that ‘We needed a black,’ not that I was good enough to coach the team, but, ‘We needed a black coach because we have a white football coach.’
“It was incumbent on me to take a stand because when you are silent you might as well do what the rest of them are doing. Be violent.”
Harrell said that a new movement needs to form, calling the Black Lives Matter Movement as the ignition.
“I came across that bridge to demand justice. I came across that bridge to demand what was promised to me,” he said. “We have to have a strategy. I am challenging all people here today — I don’t care if you’re a leader, a lay person or the keeper of the door — you’ve got to be an advocate of change.”
McComb Branch NAACP president Mamie Kettle said the organization is for people of any race.
Peppered throughout the speeches was music from The Well’s band and a dance performance from members of “Unlimited Praise” from Society Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Preachers dug up soil to symbolically remove the curse of racism in the land. Rochelle Foster, wife of The Well pastor Todd Foster, washed the feet of any black person who accepted it.
The night ended with closing prayer from Lockley, who himself is a pastor.
The protests stayed civil and peaceful with multiple police officers on hand.
Brenda Holmes, a native of McComb, said she believed the protest did just what it set out to do — unify the community.
“Racism can’t inherit the kingdom of God, and so in order for us to be true brothers and sisters, we have to come together because there is nothing greater than love,” she said. “We are so happy to know such wonderful friends, to have people who love us dearly that do not look like us, so it’s all about letting people know that we are together.”
Holmes’ husband Melvin said unity is stronger than the color of skin.
“It is about the spirit,” he said. “All color fades away.”
Julie Schwartz, a friend of Holmes and fellow demonstrator, said as a white woman she felt she had to come show her support. Holmes, who is black, said the main reason she came to the protest was because of Schwartz asking her to go.
“I feel privileged to stand with people of color and walk down the street, and in this time in this space in the Deep South,” she said. “I want to be supportive of the people of color in McComb and Summit because it is their time to speak and I am just here to support that. It is their time to have a voice and see a shift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.