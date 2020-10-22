Amite County Medical Services has received an award for being one of the nation’s best leading medical clinics in diabetes health care.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration recently presented the clinic with as National Quality Leader Award for diabetes health, which is given to the top 1 to 2% of all health centers in the nation.
Amite County Medial Services was the only community health center of the 21 in Mississippi to receive such an honor.
The clinic also earned a Gold Badge as a Health Center Quality Leader by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is given to clinics rated in the top 10% in the nation.
“Being recognized as a high performing health center is a reflection of the hard work and commitment that our employees put forth every day in order to execute our mission as a health center to provide healthcare to everyone regardless of insurance status or income,” said Sally Toler, executive director of Amite County Medical Services. “At ACMS we are committed to providing safe, quality care to our communities.”
Headquartered in Liberty, the clinic offers medical and dental services, along with school-based and outreach services that are offered through two mobile units. A satellite clinic, Pike County Medical Services, is located in McComb.
“Community health centers have consistently demonstrated quality outcomes for some of Mississippi’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Janice Sherman, CEO of the Community Health Center Association. “Now, more than ever, access to primary health care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is essential. Community health centers provide high-quality access to health care to rural and underserved areas of Mississippi. We applaud the health center leadership and their teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.