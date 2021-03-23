A landmark COVID-19 vaccine was given in Mississippi on Monday — the 1 millionth one.
State health officials said that as of Monday morning, 624,889 residents had received their first of two doses and another 364,308 had been fully vaccinated, including those receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for a total of 989,197. Officials expected enough shots would have been given by the end of the day Monday to put Mississippi over the 1 million mark.
Gov. Tate Reeves marked the occasion at Trustmark Park, the state drive-thru vaccination site in Rankin County, by reflecting on a year of pandemic response and urging Mississippians to keep rolling up their sleeves.
“Right now Mississippi is one of the only states in the nation where any person above the age of 16 that wants to get a shot can get a shot,” Reeves said.
Alaska is the only other state so far to offer that range of eligibility.
In Mississippi, patients 18 and older can make an appointment at the State Health Department drive-thru vaccination sites at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the hotline at 1-877-978-6453.
Patients 16 and 17 years old are only able to take the Pfizer vaccine and are required to call the hotline. Parents must provide consent.
The State Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday and no new COVID-19-related deaths.
Reeves said Mississippi’s seven-day moving average was just under 300 cases a day, half the number of cases the state was averaging three weeks ago and the lowest it’s been since May 2020.
“But we also know that 300 is too many, so we’re going to continue to work to see that downward spiral in cases and hospitalizations,” Reeves said.
Dr. Kevin Richardson, chief medical officer at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, agreed.
“It’s important that everyone in the community understands that we are still seeing, on average, one death from COVID-19 every one to two weeks,” Richardson said. “These are deaths that do not need to occur. Now is the time for everyone to get vaccinated.”
SMRMC staff were treating seven COVID-19 patients Monday, two of whom required mechanical ventilation.
In Pike County, 21% of residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 9% were fully vaccinated as of Monday morning.
In both Amite and Walthall counties, 16% had received at least one dose, and 8% were fully vaccinated.
“The life boats have arrived. There’s room enough for everyone. Let’s all get on board together,” Richardson said. “No more suffering. No more ICU admissions. No more deaths.”
Reeves noted that while there were 1 million shots recorded on Monday, there have been more given.
He and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs estimated that a lag in recording vaccinated numbers may not be accounting yet for 100,000 shots given through federal programs with Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.