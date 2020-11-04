LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors have approved early plans for nearly $1 million of bridge work on Mary Wall Bridge Road.
After getting the go-ahead at last week’s supervisors meeting to start drawing up plans, county engineer David Cothren brought those plans to Monday’s meeting.
His estimate for the project is $933,400, which will come from Local System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program state aid, pending state approval.
Supervisors approved Cothren to send the plans to Jackson.
Besides potential new LSBP funds, Cothren said there will likely be some LSBP money left over from the work on Kahnville Road, which was approved last week. He also noted the possibility of the county getting more Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds.
An ERBR project on Powell Road is close to finished, Cothren reported to supervisors. They approved his invoice for $14,919 of ERBR money for that project, as well as $2,169.60 of ERBR money for concrete testing on the Powell Road bridge.
Wicker and Dominick roads’ improvement projects are ready for final inspection. Work has resumed on Turner Road and will begin soon on Poole Lane.
Also at Monday’s meeting, supervisors:
• Hired Connie Whittington as deputy clerk for Tax Assessor Eunice Blake at $2,100 per month, effective Nov. 16, and hired Amanda Cothren as an extra part-timer for Blake only for December through February.
• Accepted the state’s approval of real and personal assessment rolls for 2020.
• Deleted assets which no longer work, including a Dell tower, another computer tower, a ThinkCentre computer, a Sony Omni microphone and a camera.
• Approved advertising to banks for bids on county depository for the next two years.
• Approved the yearly advertisements for bids for county supplies including culverts, pipes, railroad tank cars, lumber, concrete and liquid asphalt. Jones has applied for the county to receive a tax exemption on liquid asphalt.
