Owners of timberland need to watch their timber carefully and document what they have.
Otherwise, “it’s hard for me to help you,” agricultural theft investigator Brent Opdyke to McComb Lions Club members Tuesday.
Opdyke, the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s investigator for the area covered by the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop M, said cases relating to timber make up the largest part of his workload.
Many of those cases involve a lack of prompt payment, which under state law is defined as within 30 days of finishing the timber cutting agreed to by the loggers and landowners and removing equipment from the property.
“If they don’t pay, I can send a prompt-pay letter. That’s a certified letter that they have to sign for,” Opdyke said. “Once they receive the letter, they have 10 days to pay. Then if they don’t pay, you can prosecute.”
However, before that letter gets sent, “you have to prove what they took,” he said.
Opdyke recommended that anyone looking to sell timber hire a forester to survey and mark the property lines for the target area and recommend which trees to cut when, and where to try to sell them.
“If you want to charge that they owe you $45,000, you have to prove it,” Opdyke said. “If you don’t have a contract or a survey, it’s hard for me to help you.”
While he said many loggers are reputable, he also cautioned against using “shade-tree loggers,” who might set aside a tree or two periodically from timber stands they are cutting to create a separate load of logs to sell for themselves.
Opdyke cautioned prospective timber sellers that some loggers might quote a value for standing timber, which would likely be different from the market price for cut timber, in order to gain business.
He said he also investigates matters like livestock theft and equipment theft or damage.
“If you want to keep a cow, brand it,” Opdyke said. If a cow isn’t branded, “how do you identify it? That’s hard, short of DNA. If you say it comes when you call it and shake a feed bucket, so do 99.5% of cows. You have to prove it’s yours.
“Keep your cows fenced good and keep an eye on them.”
He recalled a case in Pearl River County in which a Louisiana man put cattle on property there and hired someone to watch.
The man later discovered a number of dead cattle on the property and many more cattle missing.
“He lost about 200 cattle,” Opdyke said. “There were witnesses who saw trailers going in and taking cattle out. This guy trusted the wrong person. We never found out did it, and we have no clue where the cattle went.”
Theft of tractors is also a big problem, and one that is difficult to stop, he said.
There have been cases of groups of people driving around the state casing farm properties looking for newer equipment they can sell for a fraction of their value with no questions asked.
One case involved a piece of equipment stolen from a Hattiesburg company, which the company didn’t realize was missing until contacted by law enforcement.
A lot of equipment stolen in Mississippi is taken to Memphis, he said, where the machinery then disappears.
He recommended keeping the vehicle identification numbers in a safe place and not buying equipment which appears to have VINs scratched off.
“If you find a piece of equipment or something missing, yeah, call the sheriff’s office, but call me as well,” Opdyke said. “The sheriff’s office is swamped with other cases, and yours may end up on the bottom of the stack. If I don’t hear about it until two months later, what do think the chances are that I can find it?”
Opdyke can be reached at (601) 624-7853 or BrentO@mdac.ms.gov
