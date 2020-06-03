Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and took aim at Gulf Coast states,with the possibility of threatening Mississippi and Louisiana this weekend.
Cristobal, the third named storm of the season, became a tropical storm around midday Tuesday in the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico.
It brought deadly flooding to Guatemala and El Salvador and was expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the gulf, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
Forecasters said Tuesday it is too early to tell when or where Cristobal will land in the U.S. or how intense the storm will be and encouraged residents in areas that could be impacted to continue to monitor the track of the storm.
Two forecast models on Tuesday had Cristobal heading due north and impacting southwest Mississippi, while several others had it tracking further west in central and western Louisiana and east Texas.
Just two days into the Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal broke the record for a third storm to be named. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the storm had sustained winds of 40 mph and was traveling southwest at 3 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.