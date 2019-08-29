Tuesday night’s runoffs filled two seats on the five-member Pike County Board of Supervisors and signaled a new direction for the county, which will be led by four newcomers when the new term begins in January.
Coming to the board in January are Samuel Hall, who defeated two-term District 2 incumbent Faye Hodges in the Democratic primary runoff, as well as Jake Gazzo, who defeated Marlin Bass in the Republican runoff in District 4.
They’ll join the only incumbent returning to the board, Tazwell Bowsky in District 1, although one of his opponents in the Aug. 6 primary is challenging the narrow victory that returned him to office.
The only other races left to be settled are in District 3, where Democrat Etta Bateaste Taplin will face Republican Robert Accardo in November, and in District 5, which comes down to Republican Lee Fortenberry and Democrat Eddie Simmons. The winner of the District 5 race will replace Gary Honea.
With the runoff election came a new cast of county supervisors in Magnolia.
Hall, a banker and South Pike school board president Hall received 511 votes (53%) to Hodges’ 462 (48%).
The race was close, with the outcome too close to call until the last ballot box — Hodges’ hometown Fernwood precinct — was counted. Hodges actually won that precinct, but not by a large enough margin to stave off her Democratic challenger.
Hall was happy with the results and ready to get to work.
“I give it all to God,” Hall said. “I feel relieved and I’m glad it’s all over. I’m excited about how I’ve been able to serve the people, I just want to serve the people.”
He credits the support he received from the community and his willingness to serve for his successful campaign. Now, he is looking forward to stepping into his role in January.
“At first I want to get in and learn everything,” he said. “But I’ve been going through the various communities and some of the roads are in terrible condition. Something has to be done about the condition of the roads.”
Hall wanted to express his gratitude to the people in Pike County.
“I want to thank everybody for the support and I want to thank Ms. Hodges for running a positive race,” he said. “I want to thank the primary candidates for running a positive race. We all ran a positive race and I’m thankful for that.”
The race for District 3 supervisor, which started out with 11 candidates running to replace retiring Republican incumbent Chuck Lambert, got narrowed down to two on Tuesday.
Accardo defeated William “Rusty” McCulley 694 (53%) to 619 (47%) in the Republican runoff and Taplin had a strong showing in the Democratic runoff, beating Pat Martin 413 (71%) to 164 (28%).
The Accardo-Taplin matchup in the November general election is one of two undecided races on the board.
“I look forward to November, and I hope we have a clean race like we did in the primary. ... I think the people were able to make their decision based on the platforms and the issues that concerned them,” Accardo, a former two-term county election commissioner, said Tuesday night.
Taplin, who has served four terms on the North Pike School Board, has worked in county administration and has served on the Mississippi Association of School Boards board of directors, said she is qualified for the office and has a vision for the district, county and region.
“I know that I can make a difference in Pike County. I can make a difference for Pike County — for all of the people of Pike County, not just District 3,” she said Wednesday.
Taplin said her vision is to work for better things for all of Southwest Mississippi “because we deserve it.”
“We earned it. We are here. We are part of the state and I’m just tired of being on an island by ourselves,” she said.
In the other race that was resolved Tuesday night, where Gazzo defeated Bass 1,034 (55%) to 834 (45%) in the GOP runoff. Gazzo will claim the seat in January since there are no other candidates running. Gazzo will replace Luke Brewer, who is stepping down after two terms.
