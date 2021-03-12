The case against a third person charged in the drive-by shooting death of 18-year-old Den’Javis Warren of Tylertown will go before a grand jury.
Tobresha Conerly, of 61 Carto Road, Tylertown, was charged with first-degree murder by Walthall County sheriff’s deputies, The Tylertown Times reported Thursday. Her bond has been set at $750,000.
Conerly’s case was bound over to a grand jury and her bond was not reduced after a hearing Thursday morning, said Walthall County Justice Court Clerk Lashunda Magee.
Conerly is being held at the Marion County Jail since females aren’t held in Walthall County, Magee said.
Already awaiting grand jury review on first-degree murder charges related to Warren’s death are DaJohn Morgan and Damarcus Smith, both 17, of Pike County.
Warren’s body was found with one gunshot wound to his torso in a car that had been shot multiple times near Highway 27 south of Magee’s Creek bridge on Feb. 18.
