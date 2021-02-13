On Wally Jones’ first night as Pike County coroner, his office got six or seven death calls. On his second day, he worked a homicide.
And that was before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“We really started this thing off wide open, dove in head-first, so to speak,” said Jones, 31, of Summit, reflecting on his first year on the job.
A longtime law enforcement officer, Jones never planned to be a coroner. He became interested when he kept encountering drug overdose deaths while working with the Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
He tried the job out by working as deputy coroner for the late Percy Pittman and his successor, Jason Jones. He then ran for election and took the office in January 2020 — the start of a very tough year.
“I’m a natural servant. I tried getting out of law enforcement and couldn’t do it,” said Jones, who spent 10 years in the field before becoming constable, and also filled in temporarily for the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department last year. “The good Lord just blessed me with this office.”
He likes “being there for the families, serving the families, (and) the investigative side of it.”
Jones almost became a subject for the coroner’s office himself when he became deathly ill in February 2020. In hindsight he suspects he had the coronavirus, though medical officials weren’t testing much for it then. He remained weak for months afterward.
He got plenty of experience with the virus later on as coroner, however. The first COVID-19 death he worked was in late March.
“It was a hospice case, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, here we go,’ ” Jones said.
He and his deputies, Chan Thomas and Willie King, have to don full protective gear when dealing with a COVID case — smock, face mask, eye and hair protection, gloves, booties.
The death toll, naturally, went up after the pandemic struck. Jones’ office worked 618 total fatalities in 2020. That’s 150 to 200 more than the previous average.
“It makes me respect the virus,” he said.
“Coronavirus is real. Coronavirus is there. It’s been detrimental to our county.”
Jones refuted the notion that deaths are attributed to coronavirus unnecessarily, or that more common causes like heart disease, diabetes and cancer are being reported as COVID-19.
While many people have contributing factors, if they’ve caught the virus and their health declines swiftly, the virus is considered to be the cause. Meanwhile, there have continued to be the usual number of other deaths.
“We’re still seeing cancer deaths, heart attack deaths, diabetes, hypertension — we’re still seeing all of that,” Jones said.
On the bright side, “we’re not seeing as many COVID deaths in the past two weeks.”
A coroner is also on the lookout for anything suspicious, in which case he may order an autopsy or send the body to the state medical examiner.
“We’ve turned over elderly abuse cases to the Attorney General’s office — things that just didn’t look right to us,” he said.
Autopsies are only performed in unusual cases. Jones estimates 10 to 15% of the deaths require them.
Regardless of cause of death, Jones or his deputies try to go to them all, with the possible exception of hospice cases.
“I have a little motto: Every scene, every time,” he said. “If we can be there, we will.”
