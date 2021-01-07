TYLERTOWN — The Walthall County Sheriff’s Department could soon make a lot of information much more accessible to the public.
Sheriff Kyle Breland told supervisors Monday that he is looking at starting a website for the department.
He said it would be a place where the department could post a jail inmate roster, sex offenders living in the county and press releases, as well as offer a way to submit tips.
“The one price I’ve got for doing it is expensive,” Breland said. “I’m looking for some other possibilities.”
He asked for no action on the website, but won approval to send a new dispatcher to a certification course at Camp Shelby.
He also gave a report on his department’s unmarked vehicles, as required by law each year.
Supervisor Lloyd Bullock, a retired wildlife officer, said he would no longer be serving as a reserve officer for the department, but would volunteer his services to help out if needed.
In other business, the board:
• Learned H&S Cleaning of Gulfport, which submitted the low bid for cleaning the county health department, had decided to withdraw its bid. Jennifer Dowell, who had the contract last year, will have it again this year.
• Reappointed board officers and specific positions in the courthouse, including board President Larry Montgomery and Vice President Ken Craft, comptroller Cindy Ginn, inventory clerk Milton Dunaway, purchasing clerk Hannah Bourgeois and solid waste clerk Julie Ginn.
The board also approved Mord Law Firm to serve as board attorneys for another year.
• Increased the limit for in-office garbage credits from $144 to $180, to match the increase in annual garbage fees enacted last year.
• Approved the establishment of Parent Cemetery.
• Updated vehicles, equipment and buildings on the county’s insurance.
• Approved sending Bullock to a legislative and education meeting of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.
• Approved selling tractors from Districts 2 and 4.
• Met with Bill Buckmaster of TLC Engineering, which will conduct debris monitoring for the county this year if needed.
