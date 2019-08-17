Pike County Republican Party Chairman Bobby McDaniel issued a response Friday to a report that the county election commission has asked the sheriff’s office to investigate an incident Aug. 6 where he challenged a Democratic candidate’s vote.
McDaniel challenged the vote of tax assessor candidate Renada Cain at the Progress Fire Department precinct during the Democratic primary, alleging that she is not a resident of Pike County.
The election commission asked the sheriff’s department to investigate the possibility that McDaniel committed voter intimidation, a felony, and disturbance in a precinct, a misdemeanor.
McDaniel was sick Thursday and unable to respond. On Friday he issued this statement:
“I have worked with the election commissioners for many election cycles to make the election process run smoothly. But no one should turn a blind eye when it comes to voter fraud.
“As late as 12:30 p.m., Aug 6, I helped (commissioners) Trudy Burger and Audrey Jenkins correct a problem at Precinct 5 where many Republican ballots did not have Senate 37 candidates on their ballot.
“This problem lasted for 5.5 hours until I arrived at North McComb Baptist Church precinct. But we got it corrected and voters were able to vote a full ballot the rest of the day.
“Trudy and I have disagreed before, but I always felt she went by the book. But now it looks as if she is protecting an illegal voter that committed voter fraud, which is a felony.
“The process of challenging a vote is used so seldom that I understand the confusion. It seems everyone has their input, but no one can show me from the Mississippi Code Book/Election Division the one correct way to challenge. I welcome this investigation and look forward in presenting my evidence of voter fraud.”
