Plastics manufacturer Gigantic Bag is growing its operations and plans to make hospital gowns in the former Magnolia Electric Power Association building east of McComb, a move that’s expected to add 100 jobs.
Gigantic Bag makes plastic goods that support health, food and infrastructure services throughout the United States.
Gigantic Bag, founded in 2015 by Donna and John Westbrook, has grown to 75 employees and continues to add staff.
The additional facility will make polyethylene hospital gowns for use in the national health care industry.
Pike County Economic Development District Executive Director Jill Busby commended the expansion.
“We have always been proud to assist with Gigantic Bag’s growth, but this expansion means even more to our community,” she said. “Pike County residents should be proud of the work Gigantic Bag is doing to keep healthcare professionals safe across our state and nation.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Gigantic Bag has converted existing operations to manufacture additional products for health care, food service and safety. Recognizing a need for additional manufacturing space, the company requested to lease the former Magnolia Electric Power headquarters building on Highway 98 east of McComb.
Darrell Smith, Magnolia Electric general manager, is proud of the role the electric cooperative played in the expansion.
“We were able to recognize a business, community and national need, and fill that need with available real estate,” said Smith. “The mission of Magnolia Electric is to make lives better for our members. This expansion not only creates jobs in our territory but also provides a secure source for a critical product that is made in the U.S.A.”
This new expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs for the Pike County area.
John Westbrook said he is appreciative of the support he has received in making this vision a reality.
“Gigantic Bag would like to thank Pike County Economic Development District, the Pike County Board of Supervisors, Cooperative Energy, Magnolia Electric and all others who supported and assisted us in making this expansion possible,” he said.
Westbrook, a native of Summit, has more than 30 years of manufacturing and leadership experience.
He was recently named Citizen of the Year by Enterprise-Journal. In addition to Gigantic Bag, the Westbrooks own and operate JD Warehouse, a warehouse and transloading facility that serves more than 50 countries.
In addition to the recent expansion and the new positions it creates, the Westbrooks have collaborated with local government agencies to offer training and career development programs to new hires and transitioning workforce.
As a result of the expansion, the company will be hiring for additional positions.
Interested applicants should send resumes to the email address: jobs@giganticbags.com.
