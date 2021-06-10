Amite and Wilkinson counties will soon be benefitting from a state and private partnership to provide high-speed internet services to rural areas.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission recently signed a $4 million order with SwyftConnect, formerly known as Cablesouth Media III LLC, to bring high-speed internet to Amite, Lamar and Wilkinson counties.
“It’s always an exciting day when I can sign off on projects like this that bring such a huge impact to Mississippians, especially to those who need it most,” commission chairman Dane Maxwell said. “With the help of this federal funding, SwyftConnect will be able to provide high-speed internet to its customers who may have never had access to it before.”
SwyftConnect recently received $4,045,170 from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program from the Federal Communications Commission, and Tuesday’s signing gave the company the greenlight to begin the process as a designated eligible telecommunication carrier.
According to commission officials, Mississippi was the second-highest recipient of funds from the program. Over the last decade the FCC has awarded more than 180 bids totaling about $9.2 billion for broadband in 5.2 million locations across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.