A Monday morning wreck caused four others near Summit, including one that involved a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“There were five total wrecks and no injuries,” Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Craig James said.
Lawmen initially responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck just north of the Summit exit of Interstate 55 around 11 a.m. Monday morning, James said.
An 18-wheeler lay overturned in the median of the interstate. Investigators weren’t sure what caused it to drive off the road.
“The truck left the roadway for an unknown reason,” James said. “The crash is still under investigation.”
James said another semi-truck was towing the rig that overturned. The trucks were headed north.
Soon after arriving on scene, a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash.
Pike County sheriff’s deputy Timothy Moore had his SUV cruiser positioned south of the accident scene blocking the left lane of the interstate when a distracted motorist crashed into his parked cruiser, badly damaging it.
“It had to be taken away on a wrecker,” James said. “He was attempting to direct traffic.”
Moore was not injured and neither was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into his cruiser. The identity of the driver was not immediately available.
The wreck caused a spectacle, distracting passing motorists, James said.
