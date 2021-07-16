A Pike County supervisor said Thursday he’s hoping for no tax increase in the upcoming fiscal year, but that seemed unlikely as supervisors went through a list of new items that need funding.
“Whatever we do, can we do it without raising taxes?” Supervisor Sam Hall asked as the board began deliberating on the upcoming annual budget.
“It’s going to be tough,” said county administrator Tami Dangerfield.
She went through a list of proposed items including air ambulance service for all county residents, salary for a new county Extension agent, a major computer upgrade, upgrades at Central Dispatch, repairs at the McComb-Pike County Airport, employee pay raises, increased donations to nonprofits, and new vehicles.
Hall and other supervisors expressed support for the air ambulance plan, which would cost half a tax mill — $15 extra on a $100,000 house in taxes — to cover all residents.
“That’s a service we can provide for our county residents,” Hall said.
“That’s a small price to pay,” agreed board president Robert Accardo. “As they said, for the price of a Happy Meal you can save your family the cost of a $30-to-$40,000 air ambulance bill.”
Airport board president Bob Hensarling had requested more money for the airport, which now receives $30,400 a year, split between McComb and Pike County.
Hensarling asked for up to $50,000 from each as needed. He noted other airports in the region get much more in local government funding, including Tylertown with $50,000, Brookhaven $120,000 and Natchez $160,000.
“We’re a little bit on the low side of money provided to the airport,” he said.
Hall suggested increasing the county’s share by $10,000, and Accardo agreed.
In April, Pike County Extension Coordinator Don Smith asked for $15,000, which is $4,185 more than budgeted, to hire a county agent in charge of agriculture, natural resources and 4-H. That position has been vacant since Lamar Adams retired in 2019.
As for employee raises, Dangerfield noted there have been none since 2019, yet the cost of living has risen.
Dangerfield also said a computer server is one of several “significant” upgrades needed.
Dangerfield will present her proposed budget to the board on July 30. On Aug. 8 they’ll hold a work session, followed by a public hearing. They must approve the budget by Sept. 15.
