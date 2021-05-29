Butler named Firefighter of the Year

A giant of a man with a servant’s heart, McComb firefighter Ron Butler is exactly the type of guy someone being pulled from a burning building or mangled car would expect to see wearing the turnouts when they are returned to safety.
But he’d be the last person to call himself a hero.
“We don’t believe we’re heroes. It’s a job,” he said. “It’s more than a job, but it’s a job.”
Butler, a lieutenant and 10-year veteran of the department working out of Station No. 3 in east McComb, received the Firefighter of the Year Award during Thursday’s McComb Exchange Club meeting.
The honor came the same day his station put the department’s new fire truck into service.
“My engineer won Firefighter of the Year last year. I won it this year,” he said. “We tend to be a little different on the east side of the tracks because we’re by ourselves and we’ve got the biggest fire load.”
Butler was born in Jackson, moved to Magnolia in his youth and graduated from South Pike High School.
He said firefighting is a career that isn’t for everybody and sometimes the hardest part of the job has little to do with running into burning buildings.
“It takes a special breed to leave your family for 24 hours at a time and basically put everything on the line for people you don’t know,” he said. “If you really want to know what it’s like to be a firemen, ask their wives.”
Butler said some firefighters often must work with limited resources to do whatever it takes to protect life and property.
The addition of the new fire truck, for instance, is welcome for a department that has had to recently retire one engine, has another out of service and has had to borrow engines from other departments to make sure the city is protected.
“A fireman’s biggest asset is also his curse,” Butler said. “We make everything look easy and good when it ain’t. We click right along, which is our job. The regular common folks wouldn’t know that. We do a lot with very little.”
Plus, firefighters earn significantly less than other positions on the city payroll that receive full benefits.
“They tell you they don’t do this for the money, but at the same time you’ve got to be able to feed your family,” Butler said of fellow firefighters. “This ain’t McDonald’s. This ain’t Walmart. This is a career.”
Butler said he’s had days when he worried about having enough gas to make it to work, but no one would know it because that’s another part of stoically making things work.
There’s no telling how many people Butler has helped rescue. An audience member who saw him working in the aftermath of a tornado last year asked him about the experience. Butler had to be reminded about what exactly he had been doing that day.
“We don’t even remember all of the stuff,” he said.
Butler said a woman came to the fire station a few years ago looking for him. She had been in a wreck on River Road South and Butler was one of the first responders who worked the accident. She wanted to thank him for being there. As she told her story, he remembered the accident and how badly she had been hurt.
“She looked great,” he said.
And that is what makes the job worth it in the end, Butler said.
“To us, we just come to work and go home. We save lives,” he said. “We have gotten cats out of trees, if anybody was wondering.”
Before stepping away from the lectern, Butler ended his acceptance speech with a fire safety tip: “Be very careful with your self-cleaning function on your ovens. It does work. It works well. What it’s going to do is heat that oven up between 800 and 900 degrees and lock the door.”
Butler has worked some calls that originated with self-cleaning ovens, and he’d like to reduce those in the future.
But if someone’s oven does cause problems, if their car crashes or if their cat gets stuck in a tree, it’d be nice to have him there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.