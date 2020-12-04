GLOSTER — Gloster will not have a Christmas parade this year, but Santa will make his annual Christmas Eve visit, aldermen learned Tuesday.
Alderman Tommie Lee, who is president of the Gloster Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber canceled the parade due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, Santa will make his annual tour around town in a sleigh, handing out candy canes to children. He gets under way at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.
The town Christmas tree has been installed at the downtown pavilion as well.
In other business, aldermen:
• Heard a request from Jessie Terry of Po No Mo Entertainment to use the old National Guard armory for rehearsal and presentation of his play, “It’s Never Too Late.” Mayor Jerry Norwood asked him to provide more details.
• Approved payments of $42,940 to Greenbriar, $8,400 to The Ferguson Group and $3,971 to Dungan Engineering for work on the Community Development Block Grant wastewater treatment plant improvement project. Aldermen also approved a $6,005 change order for additional work on the water main.
• Renewed employee health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield for $387 each per month, down from $427.
• Accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Timothy Moore and agreed to advertise for a replacement.
• Discussed a drop in water pressure during a recent storm. Mayor Norwood said he will get quotes on a generator for the new water plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.