A McComb selectman who has missed nine meetings of the city board since February said it’s not fair to single him out for absences when other selectmen routinely miss the board’s work sessions.
Selectman Donovan Hill was absent for the past four meetings in a row, including three board meetings in which votes are taken and one work session, when the board hashes out its business.
In the last 20 meetings, Hill missed five voting meetings, including one specially called meeting, and four work sessions for a total of nine missed sessions since mid-February.
The last meeting he attended was the special meeting and work session the night the board terminated Police Chief Damian Gatlin.
“I have a family that I have to take care of,” Hill said when asked about his absences.
Hill worked in the railroad industry until November, which often forced him to miss meetings or attend via teleconference.
Hill now works for Osmose Utility Services, Inc. as a utility foreman and has started a company, iHydrogarden.
Hill said it is important to remember that he is not the only selectman missing meetings, citing the regular absences of selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos during work sessions.
Tullos said Monday that because work sessions are informal, he is not required to go, adding that he will call City Administrator Dirkland Smith if he needs to ask questions about what is on the agenda before the voting meetings.
“I am not required to go to work sessions,” Tullos said. “I was elected and required to go to the second and fourth meeting of each month. I’ll be there to vote. It is what I was elected to do.”
In the same amount of time, Cameron has missed one voting meeting but accumulated six missed work sessions, and Tullos has not missed any voting meetings but missed five work sessions.
Selectmen Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson both have only missed one voting meeting and one work session. Selectman Shawn Williams has not missed a single meeting or work session and has had to attend via teleconference five times since mid-February.
Brock, Johnson and Cameron’s one missed meeting was April 14 when the board did not make a quorum. Brock, Johnson and Hill had been downstairs, unable to get into city hall because it was locked.
Selectmen are not required to go to work sessions because they are informal and put in place to enable speedier discussion, but voting meetings are required.
Though voting meetings require a selectman’s presence, there are no repercussions baked into state law for board members who miss the meetings. Mississippi Municipal League Deputy Director Robbie Brown said to his knowledge there is no specific rule requiring attendance.
“There is no set number of days you have to be in attendance. It isn’t like school,” Brown said, adding that the MML encourages board members to attend their meetings unless they absolutely cannot.
Brown said he previously looked into this a few years ago, but he could not find any laws or codes to reprimand members who often miss, adding that there are no recall laws either.
An Attorney General’s opinion to Arcola Mayor Cora Burnside from 2011 highlights this issue and gives some possible solutions.
“While there is no specific statutory provision addressing the consequences of a failure to attend a meeting, we have opined that a municipality may adopt an order which authorizes the municipality to deduct a certain amount from the monthly pay of an alderman that fails to attend a meeting,” Special Assistant Attorney General Leigh Triche Janous wrote.
Janous goes on to write that if it is found that a board member is neglecting his or her, duties he or she is subject to penalties outlined in the state Constitution.
The Consitution makes it clear that if a public official wilfully neglects his or her duty, that public official shall be liable to presentment or indictment by a grand jury. If the official is convicted of neglect or misdemeanor in office, he or she shall be either removed or punished.
Mississippi Code adds a $1,000 fine and up to six months in prison for a city official that is found to willfully fail or neglect the duties of their office.
“Whether a public official has neglected his official duties or has violated his official duty in a manner which has resulted in a violation of Section 97-11-37 is a determination to be made a court of competent jurisdiction,” Janous said.
