Terrance Alexander, leader of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb, was charged Tuesday with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, Police Chief Garland Ward said.
Alexander appeared in McComb Municipal Court on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $150,000 and his preliminary hearing set for Dec. 30.
Judge Jwon Nathaniel also ordered that if Alexander is able to bond out of the Pike County Jail, he cannot be in the presence of any children other than his own before his hearing.
Neither police nor court officials described specific allegations against Alexander as of Wednesday afternoon.
Alexander has hired Merrida “Buddy” Coxwell of Jackson to be his defense attorney. Coxwell, who was not present in court Wednesday, asked that the preliminary hearing not be waived.
But another defense attorney who was present, Ben Gilbert of McComb, asked Nathaniel as part of the order to allow Alexander a phone call from jail to Coxwell. Nathaniel granted the request.
Online phone listings for JPAC have been disconnected, and the school’s webpages are no longer available.
The Jubilee Performing Arts Center got its start in 2009 when Alexander bought the old City Hospital downtown. Alexander said at the time he wanted to focus on integrating a strong arts education with a strong academic program.
JPAC thrived, enrolling students of all races, and ultimately bought the old J.C. Penney Building in 2014, at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. Fortunately the building was empty on a summer Sunday in 2017, when its roof collapsed after recent heavy rains.
Despite the setback, the school kept going and recently moved into a new home after buying the Church of the Nazarene property on Presley Boulevard.
