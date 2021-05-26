Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has expanded its nursing externship program to include Purdue University Global.
The hospital’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to add the Indiana-based college’s online nursing program to its selection of partnered colleges.
Since the program originated in 2019, SMRMC has bolstered its nursing recruitment through externship programs with Mississippi College, the University Southern Mississippi, Alcorn State University, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Southwest Mississippi Community College.
The externship programs offered between the hospital and partnered colleges give students the opportunity to participate in hand-on learning and goes toward clinical training for their degrees.
In other news, the board approved hospital officials to advertise for bids for the hospital’s elevator renovation and upgrade project with an estimated cost between $300,000 to $350,000.
The upgrades include creating an entrance at the front lobby rather than having to enter from an adjacent corridor as well as replacing the cars, operating systems and driver systems for the lifts.
Hospital CEO Charla Rowley spoke about the importance of the project, noting it needed to be modernized and called the elevator carts themselves outdated and in disrepair.
“While starting the project for making the elevator in front of the lobby, they realized they would need to completely redo the elevator carts,” she said of contractors. “They are old and dilapidated.”
In other news, the board:
• Approved two leasing agreements with Meridian Leasing. The first includes a $347,000 payment for 36 months for ICU beds. The second is a $96,500 payment for 31 defibrillators.
• Renewed an agreement for human resources management software with Kronos.
• Renewed a contract with 3M Health Information systems for multiple software applications such as record, billing, coding and medicare/ medicaid reimbursement.
• Continued its property insurance and cyber insurance for both SMRMC and Lawrence County Hospital.
• Renewed its contract with Airmedcare that provides air ambulance services for all full-time employees at SMRMC, Lawrence County Hospital and St. Luke Home Health.
• Approved the renewal of a contract with Stago for automated benchtop analyzers for hospital labs.
• Authorized the continuation of an agreement with Beacham Memorial Hospital for pharmacy support services.
• Approved multiple amendments to hospital policies such as the campus wide tobacco-free policy and the charity care policy.
• Renewed a contract with Laundauer for radiation monitoring film badges for the hospital’s radiology technicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.