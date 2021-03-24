TYLERTOWN — Walthall County had its properties assessed for better replacement value last year.
This year’s they’ll start to pay for it.
County insurance agent Les Lampton told supervisors last week that premiums for the county’s property and liability insurance will go up about $28,000, or a little more than 15%, for the next year.
For about $18 million in property, the premium on the property insurance went up about $5,000, which matches the deductible on the policy.
Law enforcement liability wose by about $12,000, and physical damage coverage went up about $10,000. General liability went down slightly, Lampton said.
Total premiums to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust will rise from $187,376 to $214,980.
In other business, the board:
• Adopted a resolution of respect in memory and honor of Luzern “Sonny” Dillon, who died earlier this month. The late owner of Craft Funeral Home in McComb and Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown was one of the first and youngest black officerholders in South Mississippi as a Tylertown alderman.
• OK’d trying to fix the courthouse elevator with a $1,683 electrical control board. Purchase Clerk Hannah Bourgeois said the repair company recommended replacing the entire elevator, which could be a six-digit price tag. The elevator’s safety certificate is out of date, and the elevator will have to pass inspection before the certificate can be renewed.
• Approved the purchase of a printer for $587 for Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford’s office and a computer for $1,242 for Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn’s office.
• Approved mobile home tax refunds and garbage credits.
• Discussed a personnel matter in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.