McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley will get a boost to his paycheck for performing the job of both the mayor and city administrator following a vote in special called meeting last week.
The board voted 2-1 to provide Lockley with an $85,300 salary, which comes out to about $41 an hour for a 40-hour work week.
Selectmen Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron voted in favor of the higher salary, while Selectmen Shawn Williams voted against it. Selectmen Devante Johnson, Ronnie Brock and Donovan Hill were absent once again.
Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis explained her reasoning for recommending the higher compensation.
“I looked at the primary duties of the city administrator and determined those would be the primary functions and duties the mayor would preform,” she said. “ I looked at the entry level salary for the city administrator and also looked at his salary as the mayor.
“Based upon the knowledge, skills and abilities was well as the experience he has with municipal government as well as the financial side and pretty much all aspects of city government, I just tried to come to a medium.”
The mayor’s regular salary is about $36,000 and the entry level salary of the city administrator is $75,000. Davis noted that the mayor’s previous experience as city administrator as well as other departments meant he should make more than the entry level.
Lockley reminded the board that he previously said he would not join in on the discussion because it involved him personally.
Before the vote, Williams said he spoke with board attorney Angela Cockerham, who told him she had some concerns.
Williams made a motion to table the discussion until the next board meeting, but it died due to a lack of a second.
In other news, the board voted on a replacement for the city clerk — but not without reservations from the three selectmen.
The board voted 2-1 to place deputy clerk Rosezea Scott as interim city clerk while the city searches for someone to fill the seat full time. Cameron and Tullos voted in favor of the hire, while Williams voted against it, citing concerns from previous interim appointments.
Scott is one of three deputy clerks under the former city clerk Nicole Garner, whose last day was Friday. Garner said she believed Scott could handle the job.
“Mrs. Garner has resigned, so we need someone to fill in until the position is filled,” Lockley said.
But Williams was cautious to support appointing Scott.
“I have concerns about this, and it is nothing toward Mrs. Scott,” he said. “I believe Mrs. Scott is a wonderful person and a great worker, but it has been said around this board that we are putting people in these positions that are not qualified ... and I would not want to put her here to see her fail.”
Cameron asked the mayor if the city needed to have an interim city clerk, noting he felt it was just a title and that she could do the job without it.
“Legally, do we need the title? That is what having a deputy clerk is for if in the absence of a clerk, she can handle those duties,” Cameron said.
Lockley said he believed there needs to be a pecking order among the deputy clerks to keep city business flowing smoothly.
“We probably do because we have three deputy city clerks and we need someone to be the lead person,” he said. “If not — and I am not saying it is going to happen — you could have three deputy city clerks trying to decide who will do what.”
Cameron also asked if Scott’s pay would be changed to reflect the title. Lockley said it would. He also noted the city would be begin advertising the position as soon as possible because Scott told him and Garner she does not want the position permanently.
In other news, the board:
• Authorized a $6,836 payment to Chubb Group Insurance Co. for heavy equipment insurance.
• Waived the $250 fee for the use of the Bo Diddley pavilion for the Camellia City Civic Club’s Azalea Court coronation.
• Authorized the use of fireworks, along with the sale and consumption of beer at the Iron Horse Music & Heritage Festival on June 12.
• Approved a $3,194 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of city inmates.
• Authorized a $8,883 purchase for two John Deere lawn mowers a $32,257 purchase for a Kubota tractor-loader backhoe unite from Crain Tractor & Equipment for use by the cemetery division of public works, as well as another $8,833 purchase for two more mowers for the recreation department.
• Approved a contract with Sam H. Bell to perform an auction of surplus city inventory.
• Renewed the city’s contract with Inframark for wastewater operation and maintenance for a new five-year term.
• Ratified the mayor’s travel to Gulfport for a pre-trial conference regarding the city’s EEOC complaint filed by former public works director Chuck Lambert.
• Renewed and approved a $4,300 payment for services from the Magnolia Landfill.
• Approved a contact with Berndt CPA for a one-year term to do payroll services.
