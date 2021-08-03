TYLERTOWN — Walthall County students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks on campuses and on buses this fall.
The county school board adopted those guidelines as part of its safe return plan in the board’s Tuesday meeting.
The district will reduce social distance between students in classrooms, with three feet of distance maintained between desks, and on buses, where students will be assigned seats in order to ensure distance.
Temperature checks will continue each morning before students are allowed into the buildings, and parents are urged to conduct health checks at home before bringing students to school and putting them on a bus.
Breakfasts will continue to be served brown bag-style, delivered to classrooms or other dining areas, and lunch periods will be adjusted as needed to limit the number of students in the cafeteria at one time.
The district will also continue to offer an online learning option for students in fourth grade or higher, though district officials indicated in the plan that most district students are expected to return to in-person classes, based on a district survey of parents.
Some of Walthall County’s practices contrast with neighbors like North Pike, which plans to require masks on buses this year, and which has eliminated most online instruction, citing the difficulty of meeting accreditation standards while trying to instruct students virtually.
In other business, the board:
• Approved budget ammendments, certified the budget request and OK’d the ad valorem tax request for millage that will raise $5.567 million, up to a state-mandated limit of 55 mills.
• Accepted an MCOPS grant of $40,000 to fund campus security positions.
• Approved the renewal of a 16th Section land lease for Wally Givens and reassigned a lease to Russell McCain.
• Accepted a bid of $1.69 per gallon for buying liquid propane from Herring Gas, the only bidder.
• Named law enforcement vocational teacher Dr. Joel Lofton the district’s safety officer.
• Approved destruction of old cumulative folders at Salem Attendance Center.
• Renewed an agreement with the Columbia School District to transport certain students with disabilities to CARES School in Hattiesburg.
• Hired teachers Mary Frances Wood, Shirlene Magee, Heather Boyd, Madison Etheridge, Courtnee McGowan, Timothy Epps and Roger Rankin; assistant teachers Caroline Crawford, Lisa Causey and Tiffany Holloway; athletic trainer Van’Treece Woodall; custodian Elvis Wayne Holmes; full-time bus drivers Shana Magee, Crystal Lang and Mary Lomax; and summer bus drivers Tiffany Holloway and Dinah Newell.
• Accepted Eddie Ratliff’s resignation as assistant basketball coach. He will remain as a teacher.
