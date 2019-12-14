Kenny Cotton will be back in familiar quarters after his term as sheriff ends in January, following a 3-1 vote Thursday night by the Summit Town Council to return him to his former job as police chief.
“That’s home sweet home,” Cotton said.
Cotton served as police chief from 2008 to 2015, when he was elected Pike County sheriff.
He lost re-election to a second term to James Brumfield on Nov. 5. Less than two weeks later Summit Police Chief James Isaac died of cancer.
Isaac succeed Cotton as police chief in 2015.
“I hate that it happened. I hate that James passed, but it happened right at the time that I lost,” Cotton said.
“If I could change it, I would never want that to happen.”
Cotton said he’ll be inheriting a well-run department thanks to Isaac’s leadership over the past four years.
“I believe he did great job,” he said. “Outside looking in, when James was around, when we had our monthly or quarterly meetings it seems like everything was going as needed.”
Cotton said that despite his time as sheriff, he always thought Summit had the best working environment of all his jobs, which included the military, McComb Police Department and Mississippi bureau of Narcotics.
And with decades of service, he had considered taking a break after losing the election.
“At first I was thinking, it’s time forme to rest,” he said, adding that after one day of rest he decided he was “jumping back into it.”
“I think when my little work life ends it will probably be with the Summit job,” he said.
While Cotton is certainly familiar with the job, he had competition for it. Town officials received 12 resumes and appointed a three-person committee to come up with three finalists, two of whom were interviewed.
“Every one of those applicants were qualified applicants. Each one of them would have made a good selection for the city of Summit,” said Greg Martin, who led the committee that also included Jeff Honea, a former sheriff’s investigator, and Wayne Parker, the town zoning administrator who also was a McComb police officer.
However, Cotton wasn’t the person the committee recommended for the job. That was Gerald Ward, a McComb native who is an investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office’s Vulnerable Adults Unit, a former Vicksburg police detective and Jackson police officer who also served in Afghanistan training police officers there.
“We turned in his name for you all to consider, actually, hire,” Martin said, adding that the recommendation comes despite his longtime working relationship and friendship with Cotton. “Both applicants were especially qualified but he scored one or two points above my friend, and I consider him a friend.”
Martin said candidates were graded on their ability to prepare a budget, manage schedules and make presentations to the board, among other requirements.
“I’m sorry we chose somebody other than Cotton for the top rung,” Parker said. “That doesn’t mean he’s not a good man. Ward had more college education.”
After meeting in executive session for an hour and 10 minutes, the board emerged for a vote.
“It was very difficult. It was like splitting hairs. It was close. It was tight,” Councilman Joe Lewis said of the deliberations before making a motion to nominate Cotton for the job.
Councilmen Lester Jones and Daryl Porter Jr., attending via teleconference, voted in favor f hiring Cotton, while Councilwoman Pauline Monley opposed.
“Kenny Cotton will be the next police chief in the town of Summit,” Robinson said.
In another matter, the board also hired Lontunja C. Lewis as deputy clerk. She’ll replace Deborah Price, who is stepping up into the clerk’s job following the resignation of Pat Whittington.
