An Internet fracas involving a Delta flood control project has caused a storm of controversy around the upcoming Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza.
Dozens of vendors say they will withdraw from this weekend’s Mississippi Wildlife Federation annual event. But a federation spokesperson said Wednesday the whole thing stems from a misunderstanding.
The extravaganza will be Friday through Sunday at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, with hundreds of vendors still slated.
Last week a supporter of the Yazoo Pumps Project named Victoria Darden posted a complaint that the federation refused to let her rent a booth to promote the project, which supporters say would have alleviated the disastrous flooding in the Delta this year.
The wildlife federation has long opposed the pumps, as do many environmental organizations and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Darden’s post drew support from Gov. Phil Bryant and resulted in a Facebook page called “Boycott MWF and the Wildlife Extravaganza.”
But federation spokesperson Cathy Shropshire said Darden’s position on the Yazoo Pumps had nothing to do with her being refused a booth.
“She was not denied a booth. We were full, as we usually are at the end of July,” Shropshire told the Enterprise-Journal on Wednesday. “We put her on a waiting list.”
The federation asked another vendor to share space with Darden. But in the meantime Darden posted her complaint on the Internet and it went viral.
The boycott left plenty of booths open, and the federation invited Darden to use one.
On her Facebook page, Darden indicated Tuesday she will attend the extravaganza after all.
“I want to start off by thanking everyone for standing up for the MS South Delta and supporting the pumps,” she posted. “We have had over 550,000 acres under water for half a year in some places. Thousands of wildlife have died or are in critical shape and won’t make it. The animals don’t have a voice in this, so we have to stand up for them and be their voice.
“As a backwater flood resident, I have personally watched these people and animals suffer. We the people have stood strong on trying to educate people about the flood and the facts behind the pumps. We will not be stopping until we get something done. I don’t care if that means we have to go to Washington. When you spend upwards of 5-6 months of your life enduring the emotional, physical, and financial hardships of a flood it changes you.”
Darden said State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gibson arranged for her to share a booth with John Deere dealer Mississippi Ag.
“If the extravaganza is held we will go, on the simple fact of we set out to inform and educate the people on the backwater flood and its effects on the people and animals,” she posted.
Whether that affects the boycott remains to be seen.
As of Wednesday morning the Boycott MWF Facebook page listed more than 30 sponsors that have pulled out, with others indicating they will do so.
Shropshire said that translates to about 40 booths out of 300 inside and more space outside.
Shropshire said many small businesses rely on the extravaganza to make money and promote their products.
“This is about kids and trying to help local businesses and small businesses that are trying to make a living,” she said.
Among supporters that have withdrawn are Primos, Preston Pittman, Ameristar Casino, Pennington Seed Co., Mississippi Trappers Association — even the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
The wildlife department issued a news release Monday saying it is withdrawing from the extravaganza but did not mention the Yazoo Pumps.
“Over this past weekend, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks received numerous comments regarding the upcoming Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza,” the news release said. “It is apparent that the persons making these comments were of the impression that the MDWFP and the Mississippi Wildlife Federation are one and the same, or that the Federation is a division of the MDWFP. This is simply not true.”
The news release points out that the wildlife federation is a private nonprofit organization, while the wildlife department and its wildlife commission are state agencies. The wildlife department has been an exhibitor at the extravaganza in the past, but on Monday the commission held a specially-called teleconference and voted unanimously to withdraw from the extravaganza and participation in other federation events.
In June, the commission had voted to endorse the Yazoo Pump Project.
One company that plans to attend is Freak Outdoors of McComb, whose owner, Matthew Howell, posted a statement on the wildlife federation’s Facebook page.
“Through several hours of talks we have decided to still attend the show this weekend in Jackson,” the statement said. “We do not stand by the decisions made by the MWF regarding the backwater pumps. We respect the decisions of vendors for taking their stand to pull from the show completely. We have decided for Freak Outdoors to be there for the fans that make this event just to visit with us and pick up new product. We have also decided to be there for the flood victims to use the event to donate 100% of all profits from sales during the show to a designated relief fund for the backwater flood victims. Please be mindful of vendors that have expensed this show out a year ahead of time that rely on funds generated from shows, that they may not stand with the decisions the MWF has made but are simply doing their job to provide for them and their families.”
The wildlife federation bills the extravaganza, which is in its 33rd year, as “the oldest and largest hunting and fishing show in Mississippi.”
Show hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, with children under 6 are admitted free. Friday is kids days when children 12 and younger get in free and receive giveaways all day.
A $20 weekend pass is also available.
Meanwhile, the federation is looking for a new executive director. Shropshire said that is not connected to the extravaganza dispute, and the position has been open for months.
