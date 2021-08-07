A McComb man was wounded in a broad daylight shooting, another man was pistol-whipped in a robbery attempt and gunfire from a drive-by shooting had a teenager dodging bullets at an apartment complex, among recent cases city police investigated.
McComb police Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter said Delkevion Bonds, 20, of McComb, was shot on Elmwood Street around noon Wednesday. He was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for treatment of a wound to his upper right thigh.
Bonds reportedly told police that juveniles were involved in the shooting but little else, Carter said.
Another shooting took place at 330 Gillis Circle in Community Park Apartments on July 28. Carter said a juvenile was shot people in a black Nissan Almita and a white and grey Chevrolet Impala.
Officers who responded found 15 shell casings fired from a semiautomatic pistol. No one was injured.
In another case, Kentrez Brown, 17, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, concealed weapon carry, aggravated assault with use of deadly weapon on Sunday.
Carter said Brown allegedly hit a man in the head with a small-caliber handgun in attempt to rob him. The victim, Ray Jones, was taken to SMRMC for treatment.
Brown ended up taking nothing from Jones, Carter said.
Carter also said there were multiple burglaries reported over the week.
On Thursday morning, an assault rifle was stolen from a 2009 GMC Sierra parked at the Days Inn. Carter said the door was apparently unlocked.
On July 21, a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Ford E-450 church bus. Carter did not name the church.
Meanwhile in Pike County, sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts and caught a litter suspect.
Narcotics agents charged Jaron Stewart, 21, Tuesday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and careless driving.
Narcotics agents conducted a traffics stop on Anna Drive that led agents to the Days Inn, hotel were Stewart was arrested for trafficking about 855 grams of marijuana, possession of 310 grams of THC wax, possession of Ecstasy pills and possession of about 25 grams of hashish.
Agents also arrested Lavencient Magee, 29, of McComb, and Rory Brown, 48 of McComb, for multiple drugs in their possession.
Magee was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In another case, John Wade Coon and his stepson were allegedly caught littering, dumping old television on the side of the Chester Reeves Road by a resident who sent photos to the sheriff’s department.
Coon was charged with littering, and his stepson received a citation.
In other arrests:
• Bobby Harriel Jr., 42, of Ruth, was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance
• Robert Edwards, 39, of McComb, was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Rachel Boucher, 41, of McComb, was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana.
• Gamor Bryant, 27, of Bogue Chitto, Friday was charged with possession of a stolen fire arm and for fake statement of identity.
• Jeffery McCardle, 34, of McComb was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance.
• Tiara Newsome, 31, of McComb was charged Monday with felonious child abuse.
