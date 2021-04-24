TYLERTOWN — Aldermen took a step forward Tuesday on making their building in the town industrial park more hospitable for their new tenant.
The building now home to Red Land Cotton, a Moulton, Ala.-based company that produces bed linens, towels and other cotton textiles, will benefit from a project to improve the heating and air conditioning in the building.
Tylertown has been awarded a state grant for small municipalities and limited population counties for $150,000 to carry out the project.
The board accepted a low bid of $122,000 from Universal Services of Leakesville to do the air conditioning work in the building.
That was almost $100,000 lower than the only other bid submitted. R&R Sheet Metal of Foxworth bid $220,896.
The bid tabulation showed that Derek Blackwell’s AC of Tylertown submitted an “irregular” bid, and two other companies from which bids were solicited did not bid.
Funds awarded under the grant are disbursed as reimbursements rather than paid out up front, so aldermen voted to declare the building a “municipal enterprise” to facilitate borrowing for the upfront costs of the renovation projects.
Board attorney Joseph Stinson said designating the building a municipal enterprise would allow the town to negotiate with local banks to borrow $150,000 rather than advertising for bids interest rates to borrow the money.
The town will be able to allow the work to start sooner without waiting through an advertising and bidding period.
