TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors are thinking about seeking grant funds for improvements around Lake Walthall.
County comptroller Cindy Ginn told supervisors last week that the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks had notified the county or two grant programs with approaching deadlines, one for developing nature trails requiring a 20% from the county, and one for water conservation projects requiring a 50% match.
County engineer Jeff Dungan said the trails program, which supervisors seem interested in, is competitive.
Board President Larry Montgomery noted that the state owns Lake Walthall, and asked if that might help the county receive the grants.
“A lot,” Dungan said.
Board members also discussed making improvements to the courthouse. Montgomery said the county had about $250,000 as an allotment from monies paid to the state by oil giant BP as part of its settlement over damage caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil well blowout in 2010.
He proposed using the money to upgrade the floors in the circuit clerk, chancery clerk and tax assessor offices to match the flooring installed in the boardroom.
Board attorney Conrad Mord cautioned that the board may need to consult an architect, due to the courthouse’s historic designation.
The board decided to contact architect Johnny Waycaster of Natchez, who has served as architect on other courthouse projects.
Supervisors also:
• Reimbursed Montgomery $2,480 he paid out of pocket for a county pickup’s repairs at Moak’s Transmission. The business was supposed to reimburse Montgomery after the county paid the entire estimated bill of $3,454, but has apparently gone out of business and never billed the county for the work.
• Approved a $1,278 payment for a backup to a scanner in the tax assessor’s office.
• Agreed to buy new chairs for the public seating area in the boardroom from funds turned over from the chancery clerk’s office.
• Approved $200 for Supervisor Lloyd Bullock’s membership in the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus.
• Approved $586 for dues and lodging at a training session by the state election commissioners association.
• Denied a request to name and take over maintenance of a long driveway at 105 Oak Grove Road because it does not qualify.
• Approved paying an increase in the cost of garbage statements from 7 cents to 8 cents per statement.
• Voted to advertise for rock and rip rap.
• Approved school bus turnarounds in Districts 2 and 4, and delayed action on a turnaround requested in District 5.
• Approved credits on five garbage accounts owing $1,290, leaving $560 due.
