Two police officers killed in the line of duty will be memorialized during a highway dedication ceremony Monday in Brookhaven.
The stretch of Highway 51 in Brookhaven from Natchez Avenue to Brookway Boulevard will be dedicated in memory of Brookhaven police Cpl. Zach Moak and officer James White.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Lampton Auditorium located at 308 West Cherokee Street in Brookhaven. Speakers include U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, state Rep. Becky Currie and Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox.
The two officers died in the line of duty on Sept. 29, 2018, after responding to a report of shots fired.
