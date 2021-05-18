McComb officials finally came together to pay the city’s bills during a second special called meeting Friday, following a failed meeting the day before.
The board voted 3-1 to approve the city’s claims docket, which was orignally pulled from the meeting Tuesday night by Selectman Ronnie Brock for an unspecified reason.
Selectman Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor of approving the docket and Selectman Devante Johnson voted against it. Brock, who attended by phone, abstained from the vote.
Brock said previously that the reason he asked to pull the claim’s docket was because he objected to paying a contractor, noting the bill was $2,400 for just four days of work.
The board tried to get the business settled Thursday morning, but were unable to meet due to a lack of quorum. Brock was the only member to make it to the board room table before the meeting started. Johnson and Cameron followed shortly thereafter, but were too late.
