Armistad named Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year for Mississippi

Alandas “A.J.” Armistad is off to college on an academic scholarship and a spot on the baseball team, and he credits a lot of his success to spending his days after school at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi in McComb.
Armistad said the club helped with his social skills and gave him confidence.
“Being here helped me communicate a lot better,” he said.
That confidence helped him excel at Brookhaven Academy, from which he recently graduated as co-valedictorian after transferring a few years ago from Parklane Academy.
And that success led to Armistad being named the Boys & Girls Club of America’s State Youth of the Year for Mississippi.
The club helped him meet new friends and form a bond with the staff, he said.
“It’s nice to have a group of people you like to see every day,” Armistad said.
Armistad, the son of Nate and Kendra Armistad, received an academic scholarship to St. Olaf College in Minnesota, where he’ll play on the baseball team as an outfielder. He plans to major in mechanical engineering and eventually obtain a law degree, following in his father’s footsteps.
In addition to excelling in academics and sports, Armistad is also is a talented musician and plays trombone, baritone, tuba and piano. He plays piano at two small churches.
Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi Executive Director Randy Tate said Armistad is a worthy recipient of the statewide honor, adding that he’s not only a good student but a good role model for younger kids at the club.
“He’s an ideal guy for our Youth of the Year. I think young people need to see more positive role models. He’s got an idea of where he wants to go,” Tate said. “He has a passion for children. He’s a mentor for them. He knows how to relate to the children a lot better than us adults do. Children are more open-minded to him.”
And just as the club helped Armistad build confidence in himself, he’s helped other children come out of their shell and be their best selves, Tate said.
“He was able to actually reach our children that would sometimes be shy,” Tate said. “They keep themselves blocked off from what is going on in the world with them. A.J. has done a good job with the Boys & Girls Club.”
Marcus Pittman, the club’s director of operations who has worked closely with Armistad over the years, called him a well-rounded individual who is wise beyond his years — “just a great, all-around guy.”
Pittman said Armistad was looking to do some community service when he approached club officials.
“We immediately saw the potential,” Pittman said.
His parents signed him up for membership and Armistad quickly became not only a club member but a mentor to the younger kids there as well.
“It seemed like he was already ahead of what was going on. He was like a junior staff member, I guess you could say for us,” Pittman said.
On field trips, “I could take him and end up leaving one or two of our staffs at the office,” Pittman said.
Armistad is only the second club member from McComb to win the statewide Youth of the Year Award. The other was Cornelius Varnado.
“We’ve had some runners-up but we never could get over the hump until this year,” Pittman said.
He said that even though Armistad is moving a long way for college, he’ll leave a lasting legacy at the club through the positive influence he’s had on younger members.
Pittman said Armistad has bigger dreams of giving back to the club years from now, and he’s is confident that Armistad will have put himself in a position to be able to do that.
“AJ is already talking about giving back to the club,” Pittman said. “He sees the things. We need another van. He also talked about a gym.”
Whether any of that happens remains to be seen, but Pittman said his inspiration to others is a huge gift in itself.
“He inspired kids and now kids can see, ‘I can do this,’ ” he said.
Congratulations AJ, we are proud of you! You are certainly to be commended and rewarded in becoming the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the year for the state of MS. This was not an easy task, and definitely a challenge, for we know the judges are very critique, particular, and they articulate. You done it, you brought it to the City of McComb, and we are honored with you in such a prestigious achievement and award. The City is proud, the Club is proud! As we now approach the Regional, we know you will do an excellent job. Again, congratulations, Great Futures Start Here!
