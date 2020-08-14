The man suspected of shooting of a woman and her daughter before leading a large posse of lawmen on a manhunt Tuesday has picked up several charges since his arrest and is being held on more than $1 million bond.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said Jamonta Davis, 23, 2120 Stateline Road, Kentwood, La., faces charges of extreme indifference to life, domestic violence, possession of a stolen firearm and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Davis also has an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence in Louisiana, Brumfield said.
He was being held in the Pike County jail on $1.1 million bond on Thursday morning.
Davis is accused of shooting Tameca Tate, 37, and her 14-year-old daughter around 11 a.m. at their home on Gladhurst Road.
Sheriff’s officials said Tate, whose wounds were more severe than her daughter’s, underwent surgery on Wednesday.
Brumfield said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
The gun used in the shooting, a .40-caliber handgun, had been reported stolen from Hattiesburg, the sheriff said, adding that investigators are trying to determine how Davis got it.
The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the sheriff’s department called on help from other law enforcement agencies as well as a search dog team from a Louisiana prison to track Davis through thick woods in the area.
He was captured around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Gladhurst Road and Pike 93 South.
