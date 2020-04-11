Virus hits jobs

COVID-19 has taken the lives of at least 82 Mississippians as of Friday and infected a confirmed 2,469, but even those not afflicted by the virus cannot escape the consequences.
Many are now without jobs, with hundreds flooding the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s website and overwhelmed call center looking for relief.
Flor Dykes, a waitress at McComb’s Golden Corral, has been without work since the buffet closed its doors due to COVID-19 on March 20.
“There were no people coming in,” she said. “Maybe one or two people came in a day.”
Dykes got her last paycheck mailed to her Wednesday, but she said it isn’t going to be much because she didn’t work her usual hours. To supplement her lack of income, she applied and was granted unemployment benefits, which totals to about $90 a week. She said it isn’t much, but she isn’t complaining.
“It’s hard, but we filed for unemployment, and I think it will help a little bit,” Dykes said. “At least it will help the groceries.”
The federal CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief for individuals and businesses, includes an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits that state officials said should kick in next week.
Dykes said, for her, the process of applying for unemployment benefits wasn’t as bad as it has been for others, and she navigated the online application well, but she also said it would have been much more of a challenge without internet access, adding that it would be next to impossible to try to apply in person with the virus closing everything down.
In fact, all WIN Job Centers, which are overseen by the MDES, have closed due to the virus, so those looking to apply for unemployment benefits must apply online or over the phone — (601) 855-3133 or (888) 844-3577, which can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — if they can get through.
“We’re sorry. All circuits are busy now. Please try again later.” a robotic greeting tells callers.
Golden Corral kitchen manager Jeffery Bates said he did not have the same luck Dykes had. He said he calls every day but cannot get through. After three weeks of trying online and calling, Bates said he is extremely frustrated but has to continue trying because without the unemployment money, he may not be able to pay his rent.
“I’ve been trying to get online, and every time I try it shuts me out,” he said. “Every time I get about halfway through it, it shuts me down, and I have to start over. I am afraid. I really need it because I got low on rent money.”
Gov. Tate Reeves released an executive order on March 21, which waived the need for the usual week-long wait period, suspended work search requirements and suspended all collection activities the MDES is usually allowed to pursue. This was all to make unemployment benefits more accessible during the pandemic.
“Those two major pieces of the unemployment process have provided a constant flow and helped to reduce the requirements of the program which are key to carrying on during the process,” MDES Director Jackie Turner said during Reeves’ daily press conference on the virus on Thursday.
Turner said though there are people who are struggling to apply to the program such as Bates, many more get through it with no issues, like Dykes.
“The spike in the applications and phone calls we are receiving is unparalleled, and we are doing everything we can to address it,” Turner said. “Despite some people having difficulty, there are many getting through.”
Turner said the department is aware of the issues and is working to fix them by hiring 100 more staff workers and 100 more part-time workers as well as adding a new call center and updating the website continually.
Turner said she understands the anger people might feel about the call center being overburdened but asked people to be persistent.
“We know things are even more frustrating when our systems don’t work the way they should, and if you’re having a hard time getting through to us, we first ask you to use our web services, and if you have a problem that can’t be solved using the web services, please keep trying,” Turner said.
State officials said unemployment claims have risen by 8,000% as of this past week.
MDES also moved WIN job center employees over to the call centers to help with the call volume.
“Our system of WIN job centers with the phone numbers and email addresses listed on our website and our call center lines are available to help you. Yes, They are overloaded,” Turner said.
Golden Corral owner Buddy Powell said he had to lay off all his 108 employees and close his buffet due to the virus. He said health concerns and lack of financial stability were major factors in his decision.
“The first thing I told them was to not worry I will take care of you until the last dollar,” Powell said of when the pandemic first became an issue.
He said he woke up one morning and talked to his Kristi Orr about the situation. They decided it was not practical to keep the buffet open because he had cut hours and reduced all-around operation hours, which meant most employees would make more money on unemployment than on the job.
Since the closure, Powell and Orr have spent much of their time helping employees file for unemployment when needed and accepting every request by employees seeking unemployment benefits. He also gave all of the food in the business away to his employees, saying he didn’t want it to go to waste.
“My daughter and I are trying to get them as much money as we can,” Powell said.
As of Friday, Powell said about 30 of his employees were able to complete the application process, and some have even gotten paid, but did admit the website gave him some trouble.
Powell said when this is all said and done, his employees will come back to either Golden Corral or his new restaurant Huey Magoo’s, which he believes will begin construction in three or four weeks and is expected to open in September.
“I’ve got 108 people who will have a job when this is over. I will get them back to work,” Powell said.
Betsy Murrell of Selman’s Jewelers-Gemologist said that even though her business has been closed since Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place order which went into effect April 3, the business is still paying employees.
“We feel fortunate we were able to pay them,” she said.
The 75-year-old jewelry store has four full-time and two part-time employees, not counting Murrell and her husband Lamar, who has owned the place for 35 years. Murrell said she wants to keep paying her employees as long as she can.
“We hope. If there is any possible way, we are,” Murrell said when asked if they would continue to pay their employees if the shelter-in-place order persists past April 20, the current end date for the order. “We’re trying to avoid layoffs.”
