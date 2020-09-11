Three Jackson residents are behind bars in connection with the Tuesday morning robbery of McComb’s Bank of Franklin.
Malachi Harris, 26, Kadaisha Ratliff, 21, and Clatya Fields, 21, all of Jackson, have all been charged with armed robbery.
A judge set bond for Harris at $1 million on Wednesday, while Ratliff and Fields have had their bonds set at $500,000.
The trio is accused of entering the bank before it opened Tuesday and stealing personal items from a bank employee and counterfeit cash.
McComb police Detective Victoria Carter said Tuesday that one of the women acted as a getaway driver while another entered the bank along with Harris, who allegedly drew a gun during the robbery.
Carter would not specify the suspect’s alleged roles in the robbery on Thursday.
The trio allegedly fled north on Interstate 55 in a gray Honda Accord with Texas license plates. A McComb police officer spotted the car, leading to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Brookhaven.
