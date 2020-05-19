Camp Sunshine is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.
Organizers for the camp sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of McComb for disabled children and adults announced the cancellation on Monday.
“This year (especially the last month) has been a trying time for our community between COVID-19 and the severe weather,” Camp Sunshine chair Betsy Murrell wrote in a Facebook post. “After careful consideration, many prayers and heartfelt conversations with Camp Sunshine personnel, medical professionals and local and state leaders, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the sad decision to cancel Camp Sunshine 2020.”
Camp Sunshine is usually held in mud-July.
Murrell said the uncertainty of the virus’ threat to public health by then makes canceling the camp now a safer bet.
Additionally, social distancing guidelines and the avoidance of large groups would have been difficult to ensure with the camp, which has hundreds of campers and high school- and college-age counselors.
“This decision has not been an easy one and has not been taken lightly,” Murell wrote. “We feel that with all of the uncertainty of COVID-19, the inability to socially gather in groups, personal space requirements and the potential of exposure we have no choice but to cancel camp this year for the safety of our campers, counselors, staff, the Junior Auxiliary volunteers and community volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.