Even though he was the guest of honor, there was some concern Thursday night that Stan McMorris wouldn’t make it to the McComb Exchange Club’s Book of Golden Deeds banquet on time — or maybe at all.
McMorris is chief of the Summit Volunteer Fire Department, which had received a call about half an hour before the banquet was to begin, so his tardiness would have been
understandable.
“I was wondering how is this going to turn out. Is he going to be here? But luckily it got handled pretty quickly,” said Exchange Club president and fellow Summit volunteer firefighter Chad Reed.
Being chief is just one of the reasons McMorris was selected for the award, which the club says “recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time to make their communities better places to live.”
“I love my community. I love what I do, and it’s clubs like this that make a difference in Pike County,” McMorris said. “Recognizing someone for their service is paramount and I appreciate it very much.”
McMorris’ list of community service is long. He’s coached youth baseball. At Summit First Baptist Church, he’s a Sunday school teacher, deacon and choir member and served as church moderator for 30 years, a position from which he recently retired. He’s a member of the Summit Rotary Club, which named him a Paul Harris fellow. He’s a former member of the McComb Exchange Club and a former member of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, which gave him the 2004 Oliver Emmerich Community Service Award, its highest civic honor.
McMorris also is a member of the Pike County Economic Development District board, the 911 commission and has served on the local housing authority board.
“The award exemplifies the national and local Exchange Club beliefs,” Reed said. “He has many, many years of volunteer service.”
“The love for the Lord and the work I did for the church is important, but also the fire department and the things that I do there I enjoy it,” he said.
McMorris was raised in Summit and graduated from McComb High School in 1972. In 1976, he graduated with a degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he met his wife, Carol Ann, at a Baptist Student Union event.
They married shortly after graduation.
“He was married but didn’t have a job,” Reed said, noting that McMorris’ new father-in-law “was not happy” about his lack of employment.
McMorris went to look for a job at the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and ended up getting hired on with the agency.
“Bill Hamilton hired him and he worked in the McComb unemployment office until 1981 then transferred to Grenada, then back to McComb in 1984,” Reed said.
McMorris was promoted as the agency’s deputy director and chief operating officer in 2005 and retired in 2013.
He grew up near the fire station and remembers hearing the whistle blow to signal a fire call.
“Even as a child he would hear that whistle blow and want to run and help,” Reed said.
Right after McMorris moved back to Summit in 1976, he saw firefighters battling a blaze consuming a house on the corner of Peters and Magnolia streets. He parked the car in the middle of the street and went to help, presenting good intentions but some poor judgment.
“If you know anything about the fire service, you don’t park the car in the middle of the street,” Reed said.
McMorris has come a long way from that night and has overseen the department as it has acquired new trucks and equipment and built two satellite fire stations, resulting in a better fire rating and lower insurance rates throughout Summit’s fire district.
“It’s been fun to do. It’s kind of like my hobby,” he said. “Some people like to hunt and fish and I go to the fire department.”
He leads 42 volunteer firefighters and noted “it takes all of us pulling together” to efficiently run the department.
“It’s not just what I have done but there have been a lot of people there to support me,” he said.
