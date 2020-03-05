Magnolia aldermen learned Tuesday that the city has run into a roadblock in the planned construction of a new emergency services complex.
The board voted to authorize Mayor Anthony Witherspoon to seek additional financing of up to $500,000 for the project to convert a former garment factory on the north side of town into new police and fire department headquarters.
Witherspoon said seeking financing rather than draining the city’s capital improvement fund is prudent and emphasized the need for the city to get a jump on the much-needed project.
Witherspoon’s wife, state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, assisted the city in securing a $500,000 appropriation from the Legislature to fund the construction. That, plus about $125,000 of local funds, have been earmarked for the project, but new estimates about structural improvements caused that number to rise.
Witherspoon said engineers with Durrell Design Group LLC of Clinton notified him that some $230,000 in structural improvements are needed to get the former city-owned Movie Star factory up to code.
“This project needs to get rolling,” he said. “We’ve got $500,000 of free money we have to start spending.”
The completed complex will be between 22,000 and 25,000 square feet, Witherspoon said.
Magnolia completed an annexation in 2011 up Quinlivan Road to Fernwood Road in order to serve Love’s Truck Stop, and aldermen are considering other future annexations to the north, which would eventually make headquarters more centrally located.
The fire and police departments are currently located near the Pike County courthouse and are outdated and insufficient.
The existing police station could be used as a precinct, city officials said.
“The police department is not even good enough to be used as a precinct right now,” Witherspoon said. “This will also essentialize our first responders, which will reduce response times.”
Aldermen approved a contract with Durrel Design Group in June to draw up plans for the project. The contract outlined several fees for a variety of services, including $20,000 for the initial facility assessment, $12,000 for construction schematics, $16,000 to prepare various construction documents, $4,000 to oversee bidding and contract negotiations and $8,000 in administration fees, as well as an additional fee equal to 8% of the total project.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione suggested the city consider moving the street department into the new facility, which would allow the department to store pipe and equipment, and Witherspoon said that is a good suggestion.
