A McComb man surrendered Monday evening in the weekend shooting death of 24-year-old Nolan Wells.
Detective Victoria Carter said Gary D. Hodges, 27, 120 Gillis Circle, turned himself in at 6:50 p.m. Monday.
He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Saturday shooting on Summit Street.
Carter would not identify the caliber or model gun used in the shooting, but confirmed it was a semi-automatic handgun.
Carter said the shooting occurred when an argument turned violent, adding that Wells and the other victim, Deviyon Lodrigue, 21, were not involved with the original argument.
Lodrigue was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Carter said he was in a stable condition Monday but a more recent update was not available.
Wells, who was shot in the lower back, was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Carter would not say what evidence police have in the case other than the fact that Hodges turned himself in. She would also not say if there was video evidence of the shooting.
An employee at M&P Daiquiri Lounge, who asked not to be identified, said there was no video of the shooting.
Asked if she knew anything about the shooting, she said she did not and did not know anyone with more information.
WJTV in Jackson reported that the orignal shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m., and the daiquiri shop where it occurred is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
